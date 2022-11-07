Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said Monday an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected.

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom's Eastern Province, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a military statement.

An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash.