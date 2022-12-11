Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Damian Lillard, Portland

Lillard scored 36 and had a backbreaking three with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining to give the Trail Blazers a five-point lead. Lillard was 15-for-15 from the foul line.

By the numbers

44 Shot attempts from Lillard and Anfernees Simons, more than half Portland's shots.

22 Second-chance points for Portland

10 Largest lead for either team.