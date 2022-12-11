IMPACT PLAYER
Damian Lillard, Portland
Lillard scored 36 and had a backbreaking three with 2 minutes, 36 seconds remaining to give the Trail Blazers a five-point lead. Lillard was 15-for-15 from the foul line.
By the numbers
44 Shot attempts from Lillard and Anfernees Simons, more than half Portland's shots.
22 Second-chance points for Portland
10 Largest lead for either team.
