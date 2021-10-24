IMPACT PLAYER
KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS, Wolves
The big man fouled out but the Wolves were able to escape without him. He finished with 25 points on 10-for-20 shooting.
BY THE NUMBERS
50 Combined turnovers for both teams (30 for New Orleans, 20 for the Wolves).
0 Minutes for Jordan McLaughlin before he played the entire fourth quarter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves escape with 96-89 victory over New Orleans
The game wasn't pretty, and an angry Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out, but the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 on the young season with another home win.
Wild
'We love our resilience': Hartman's OT goal gives Wild dramatic win
After giving up the first goal for a fourth straight game and then falling behind a second time, the Wild rallied yet again on Saturday in front of 18,055 at Xcel Energy Center.
Fatal crash closes northbound Hwy. 100 in Brooklyn Center
A deadly automobile accident in Brooklyn Center shut down a stretch of northbound Hwy. 100 late Saturday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said it was investigating…
Wolves 96, New Orleans 89
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Gophers
Make way: Gophers plow through Maryland for 34-16 victory, keep pace in West
Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise "Bucky'' Irving each rushed for more than 100 yards as Minnesota won its third consecutive Big Ten game and moved into a first-place tie with Iowa atop the West Division.