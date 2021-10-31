IMPACT PLAYER
Nikola Jokic, Denver
The reigning league MVP finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
41-22 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring.
22 Points Denver scored off 22 Wolves turnovers.
16-11 Denver's edge on fast-break points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Reusse: In divided Minneapolis, sports and life and sporting lives endure on Election Day
Patrick Reusse toured the city on Election Day to listen to what's being said at the intersection of life and sports.
Sports
The Latest: Fried retires 3 straight, keeps Game 6 scoreless
The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):
Sports
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings
Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon were the top four teams Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season with Ohio State and Cincinnati up next.
Gophers
Gophers land at No. 20 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The selection committee has the Gophers ranked higher than the AP Poll (31st) and Coaches Poll (30th).
Sports
Jayhawks' Jalen Wilson suspended 4 games after DUI arrest
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was suspended Tuesday for the No. 3 Jayhawks' lone exhibition game and first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving over the weekend.