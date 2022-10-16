Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kevin Fiala, Kings: The winger had a goal and two assists in his first game against the Wild since he was traded in the offseason.

2. Adrian Kempe, Kings: Fiala's linemate also had three points, including the game-winning goal.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger registered a team-high three points.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist by Filip Gustavsson, the 12th goalie in Wild history to pick up a helper.

4 Goals against Marc-Andre Fleury off 14 shots in the first period before he was pulled.

200 Points for Jonas Brodin, who became the fourth defenseman and 16th player in franchise history to reach that plateau after his third-period assist.