GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kevin Fiala, Kings: The winger had a goal and two assists in his first game against the Wild since he was traded in the offseason.
2. Adrian Kempe, Kings: Fiala's linemate also had three points, including the game-winning goal.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger registered a team-high three points.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist by Filip Gustavsson, the 12th goalie in Wild history to pick up a helper.
4 Goals against Marc-Andre Fleury off 14 shots in the first period before he was pulled.
200 Points for Jonas Brodin, who became the fourth defenseman and 16th player in franchise history to reach that plateau after his third-period assist.
Wild fall to Los Angeles Kings 7-6
In their second home game of the season, the Wild lost 7-6 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Saturday's Wild-Los Angeles game recap
Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists in his first game against the Wild.
Wild
Another poor defensive effort sends Wild to 7-6 loss to Kings, 0-2 start to season
Kevin Fiala scored on the power play in his return to the X, and Adrian Kempe delivered the winner after the Wild had fought back to tie.
