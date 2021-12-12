Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Brendan Lemieux, Kings: The winger scored the game-winning goal during the third period in his first game back from a suspension.

2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie was solid, making 35 saves.

3. Jonathan Quick, Kings: The goalie was especially locked-in late and ended up with 30 stops.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Consecutive games in which the Wild has scored on the power play.

5 Power plays for the Kings, who didn't capitalize on any of the chances.

27 Blocked shots by the Wild.