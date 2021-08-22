IMPACT PLAYER

Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Six shutout innings give him 17 against the Twins in his career, of the 19 he's pitched.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Consecutive season series won by the Yankees over the Twins.

22 Home runs by Jorge Polanco this season, most on the team and tying his career high.

2 Stolen bases in August by the Twins; Luis Arraez stole his second of the season in the fourth inning.

ON DECK

With an unscheduled pair of days off thanks to Hurricane Henri, the Twins will travel to Boston and wait to begin a three-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday.