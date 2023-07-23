IMPACT PLAYER

Christian Vázquez, Twins

The veteran catcher delivered his first game with multiple extra-base hits since April 13. He doubled and scored in the third inning, and he hit a game-tying double in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

14 Starts from Sonny Gray without earning a win. Owning a 4-4 record, his last win came on April 30.

0 Hits from lefthanded hitters in the Twins lineup. Alex Kirilloff's first-inning walk was the only time a lefty batter reached base.

1 The number of runs allowed by Griffin Jax across his last 22 relief appearances.