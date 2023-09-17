IMPACT PLAYER: Touki Toussaint, White Sox
The righthander quieted a hot Twins lineup with his splitter and curveball. He gave up three hits and one run across five innings, striking out eight.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Strikeouts by Twins batters, matching their highest total in a game this month.
221 Strikeouts from Pablo López this season, one behind Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman for the AL lead.
10 Runners the Twins left on base. The White Sox left two.
Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
