IMPACT PLAYER: Victor Robles, Washington
The center fielder went 2-for-4, scored three runs and had a RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
3-3-1 The Twins' record in series play this season after losing this one to the last-place Nationals.
4 Hits in six at-bats for Joey Meneses, tying his career high for hits in a game.
97 Pitches thrown by righthander Simeon Woods Richardson, most by a Twins reliever since Andrew Albers threw 108 in six innings in the second half of a doubleheader on Aug. 11, 2016, against Houston.
Álvarez, Tucker lead Astros past Braves for 3rd straight win
Astros starter Framber Valdez marvels at how talented Yordan Álvarez is. He watched for the second consecutive night as Álvarez delivered a big blow against the Atlanta Braves.
Sports
García hits 3 HRs for Texas, doubles twice with shot at 4th
Adolis García was in the on-deck circle with three home runs and one more good chance to try for a fourth while Josh Sborz was making a rare plate appearance for a Texas pitcher.
Sports
Tatis homers, Padres rally for 5-3 win over Diamondbacks
Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first homer since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two run single and the San Diego Padres rallied for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Sports
Michael Amadio scores in 2nd OT, Golden Knights top Jets 5-4
Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.
Sports
Reilly scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Lightning, 4-3
Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series.