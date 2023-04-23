Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

IMPACT PLAYER: Victor Robles, Washington

The center fielder went 2-for-4, scored three runs and had a RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

3-3-1 The Twins' record in series play this season after losing this one to the last-place Nationals.

4 Hits in six at-bats for Joey Meneses, tying his career high for hits in a game.

97 Pitches thrown by righthander Simeon Woods Richardson, most by a Twins reliever since Andrew Albers threw 108 in six innings in the second half of a doubleheader on Aug. 11, 2016, against Houston.