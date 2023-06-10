IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Correa, Twins
The Twins had only one extra-base hit with the bases loaded this season before Correa put the Twins ahead with a grand slam in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Runs the Twins scored in their previous five games before Saturday.
16 Consecutive Twins games with a homer at Rogers Centre. It's the second-longest streak by the Twins at a road ballpark since a 21-game streak at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium.
17 Twins strikeouts, a season high. It's the most they have struck out in a game since 17 strikeouts in a loss to the Yankees on Sept. 7, 2022.
