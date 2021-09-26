GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Robbie Ray, Toronto
Ray, who mostly mixed a slider and fastball, kept the Twins bats mostly quiet after the first and pitched six effective innings allowing only three hits and striking out six.
BY THE NUMBERS
246 MLB-leading home runs Toronto has hit this season.
4 Twins pitchers to give up at least one run. Jovani Moran was the only one who didn't.
40 Years old for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose birthday was Saturday.
ON DECK
The Twins try to win the season series from the Blue Jays in Sunday's series finale.
