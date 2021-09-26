GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Robbie Ray, Toronto

Ray, who mostly mixed a slider and fastball, kept the Twins bats mostly quiet after the first and pitched six effective innings allowing only three hits and striking out six.

BY THE NUMBERS

246 MLB-leading home runs Toronto has hit this season.

4 Twins pitchers to give up at least one run. Jovani Moran was the only one who didn't.

40 Years old for Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose birthday was Saturday.

ON DECK

The Twins try to win the season series from the Blue Jays in Sunday's series finale.