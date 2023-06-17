IMPACT PLAYER: Carlos Correa, Twins

Hitless in his last 11 at-bats, but the shortstop relay home to end Detroit's lone threat might have won the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

25 Career doubles at Target Field by Miguel Cabrera, the most in stadium history by a visiting player.

9 Games this season, all losses, in which the Tigers have been held to three hits or fewer.

2:06 Time of game, the fastest nine-inning game at Target Field since 2016.