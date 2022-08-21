Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas

The first baseman went 4-for-5, with his fourth single helping his team secure a two-run lead in the 10th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Consecutive times the Twins have lost when Chris Archer has started.

4-8 The Twins' record in extra innings this season.

1 Strikeouts for the Rangers' Glenn Otto — he fanned Luis Arraez to start the game, then didn't record another in his 5⅔-inning stint.