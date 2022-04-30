GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Garlick, Twins

Garlick accomplished his first career multi-home run game in Saturday's victory, homering off Rays starter Shane McClanahan in the first and sixth innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 strikeouts for McClanahan, a career high.

8-for-14 Carlos Correa's recent tear at the plate with three-consecutive multi-hit games, including three hits and an RBI Saturday.

ON DECK

RHP Josh Winder (3.48 ERA, 0-0) will make his first career MLB start against Rays' LHP Josh Fleming (4.50 ERA, 2-2) on Sunday to finish the three-game series at Tropicana Field.