IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins
He hit third home run in four games, scored twice and even stole a base.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Career games for Buxton with both a home run and a stolen base; Saturday's was first since April 28, 2021.
3-1 The Padres' record in their pastel-colored City Connect uniforms.
.478 Jose Miranda's batting average (11-for-23) during current seven-game road trip.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Whitecaps are moving out of Tria Rink in St. Paul
The women's hockey team's new home will be Richfield Ice Arena, beginning with the 2022-23 season.
Sports
Sheets homers, doubles late to lift White Sox over A's 3-2
Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Saturday night.
Sports
Chisox Tim Anderson suspended by MLB for contact with umpire
Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for making contact with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.
Sports
Stewart helps Storm beat Mystics 82-77, clinch playoff berth
Breanna Stewart made four free throws in the final 12 seconds and finished with 18 points, Tina Charles scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Seattle used a big second-half run to beat the Washington Mystics 82-77 Saturday and clinch a berth in the WNBA playoffs.
Sports
Tony Finau, Taylor Pendrith tied for Rocket Mortgage lead
Tony Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Taylor Pendrith at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.