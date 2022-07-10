IMPACT PLAYER: Marcus Semien, Texas
He went 2-for-4 with a walk, scoring two runs and driving in four off a three-run homer and RBI triple.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Home runs given up by Devin Smeltzer over his past seven games, after he did not give up a homer in his first four starts.
4.31 the Twins' collective ERA so far in July.
Saturday's Canterbury Park results
1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,270.5 • Secret Hideaway (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.40 2.103 • Nine Crowns…
Mets retire Keith Hernandez's No. 17 in Citi Field ceremony
About an hour before addressing the packed house at Citi Field, a concentrated Keith Hernandez stared in deep study at his index cards in a mostly empty interview room — his big brother sitting just a step away.
Nido helps banged-up Mets rally past Marlins 5-4 in 10
In tribute to Keith Hernandez, fellow Mets first baseman Pete Alonso sported blue stirrups and a mustache Saturday. Then he homered down the left-field line, the ball landing a couple of levels below where Hernandez's retired number now hangs at Citi Field.
One out from victory, Saints give up walkoff home run at Louisville
The Saints trailed by five runs late, then took a two-run lead in the 10th inning before faltering.
Giants' Rodón holds Padres to 3 hits for 3rd complete game
Carlos Rodón retired 22 of the final 23 batters to finish a three-hitter for his third career complete game and Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Saturday.