IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates

The 2013 NL MVP's sixth-inning single tied the game; his three-run, ninth-inning blast to the upper deck put it away.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Games in which the Twins have struck out at least 15 times; previously, they have never had more than seven in a season.

6 Home runs by McCutchen against the Twins, tying Toronto as the most he's hit against an AL team.

24 Double plays grounded into by Carlos Correa, four more than any other major leaguer.