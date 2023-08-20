IMPACT PLAYER: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates
The 2013 NL MVP's sixth-inning single tied the game; his three-run, ninth-inning blast to the upper deck put it away.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Games in which the Twins have struck out at least 15 times; previously, they have never had more than seven in a season.
6 Home runs by McCutchen against the Twins, tying Toronto as the most he's hit against an AL team.
24 Double plays grounded into by Carlos Correa, four more than any other major leaguer.
Kyle Freeland gets 1st win in 3 months as Colorado Rockies beat Chicago White Sox 11-5
Kyle Freeland pitched five innings for his first win in three months, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Saturday night.
Vikings
Vikings drop to 0-2 in preseason after offense largely stalls vs. Titans
Starting mostly depth players, the Vikings converted just two of their first 12 third-down attempts, were penalized six times, settled for field goals on two first-half red zone trips and struggled to run the ball for much of the night.
Sports
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
New England's preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.
Sports
Lionel Messi scores in regulation, penalties as Inter Miami beats Nashville in League Cup final
Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.
Sports
Mitch Keller outpitches Sonny Gray as Pirates beat Twins 7-4
Mitch Keller struck out 12 in six innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates eventually got to Minnesota's Sonny Gray in a 7-4 victory over the Twins on Saturday night.