IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Farmer, Twins
Falling a triple short of the cycle, he hit a two-run double in the first inning and a go-ahead home run in the seventh.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Home runs allowed by Pablo López in the fourth inning. He permitted two homers in his previous seven starts combined, a 45-inning stretch.
.364 Carlos Correa's batting average in 11 games since he moved to the leadoff spot.
10 Runs scored by the Twins over their previous four games before this game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Farmer leads Twins offense in 10-7 win over Athletics
Kyle Farmer had three hits including a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins held off the Oakland Athletics 10-7 on Saturday night.
Sports
Michael Conforto hits tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Giants beat Pirates for 4th straight win
Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants extended their winning streak to four games with a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.
Sports
Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Sunday, July 16
Our handicapper makes his picks for Sunday's action in Shakopee.
Sports
LeBron James will return to No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he's coming back in his original uniform number.