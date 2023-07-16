IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Farmer, Twins

Falling a triple short of the cycle, he hit a two-run double in the first inning and a go-ahead home run in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Home runs allowed by Pablo López in the fourth inning. He permitted two homers in his previous seven starts combined, a 45-inning stretch.

.364 Carlos Correa's batting average in 11 games since he moved to the leadoff spot.

10 Runs scored by the Twins over their previous four games before this game.