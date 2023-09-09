IMPACT PLAYER: Max Kepler, Twins
The pinch hitter delivered a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the seventh inning for his first triple of the season. It was the first pinch-hit triple by a Twin since Jake Cave.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Games above .500 for the Twins — their first time they have been better than seven games above .500 this year.
63 Career victories for Kenta Maeda, matching Hisashi Iwakuma for the fifth-most wins by a Japanese-born pitcher in MLB history.
3 Hits from Kyle Farmer, his fifth three-hit game this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Díaz hits a 2-run homer in the 9th inning to give the Rays a 7-5 win over the Mariners
Yandy Díaz hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 7-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
Gophers
Gophers LB Lindenberg, RB Williams out vs. EMU
Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell also was listed as questionable in the Big Ten's availability report
Colleges
Reusse: Bethel-Wartburg matchup displayed best of D-III football
Wartburg won the nonconference meeting between the Division III as Bethel's David Geebli broke his ankle in the first half.
Sports
Taylor fills in for Yelich, hits go-ahead homer as Brewers rout Yankees 9-2
No. 9 hitter Tyrone Taylor hit a go-ahead homer as Christian Yelich's fill-in to start a three-run eighth inning that sparked the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-2 victory Saturday after the New York Yankees celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1998 championship team.
Sports
Presidents Obama, Clinton and many others congratulate Coco Gauff on her US Open tennis title
Former President Barack Obama congratulated Coco Gauff on her U.S. Open title Saturday, less than two weeks after attending her first comeback of the tournament.