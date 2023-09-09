IMPACT PLAYER: Max Kepler, Twins

The pinch hitter delivered a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the seventh inning for his first triple of the season. It was the first pinch-hit triple by a Twin since Jake Cave.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Games above .500 for the Twins — their first time they have been better than seven games above .500 this year.

63 Career victories for Kenta Maeda, matching Hisashi Iwakuma for the fifth-most wins by a Japanese-born pitcher in MLB history.

3 Hits from Kyle Farmer, his fifth three-hit game this season.