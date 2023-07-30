IMPACT PLAYER: Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
His second consecutive four-hit night includef another home run and three more RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Players who have had back-to-back four-hit games against the Twins, most recently Cleveland's Amed Rosario last September.
21 Consecutive starts by Bailey Ober in which he pitched in the fifth inning, a streak that ended when he lasted only four innings vs. the Royals.
.576 Max Kepler's slugging percentage since the All-Star break. He had a home run and a double Saturday.
Twins
Twins lose to Royals again as Bailey Ober, bullpen roughed up
Bobby Witt Jr. had another big night for Kansas City, which built a 6-0 lead that the Twins couldn't quite erase.