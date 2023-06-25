IMPACT PLAYER: Reese Olson, Detroit
The 23-year-old righthander struck out nine and walked one in 5⅓ innings, permitting four hits and one run in his fifth career appearance.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Hits from Byron Buxton in 21 at-bats against the Tigers this season, which includes 12 strikeouts.
72 Plate appearances between homers for Joey Gallo, who hadn't homered since May 20. He was 7-for-59 with 35 strikeouts between homers.
28 Times this season the Twins offense has scored fewer than three runs.
Vazquez's 88th-minute goal gives the US 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
Brandon Vazquez saved the United States from what would have been the Americans' first loss in a CONCACAF Gold Cup opener.
Colleges
Floyd fans 17 and Beloso's HR in 11th gives LSU a 4-3 win over Florida in Game 1 of the CWS finals
After being overshadowed all season by the best pitcher in college baseball, Ty Floyd basked in the spotlight Saturday night.
mlb
Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB's return to London
Pushing back the outfield fences in London couldn't keep Ian Happ in the ballpark.
mlb
Dodgers rally to beat Astros 8-7 after Houston reliever Stanek called for balk in 8th
Trailing by two runs in the eighth inning, the Los Angeles Dodgers got help from Houston's relievers and the umpire.
mlb
Reds' 12-game winning streak ends as Braves prevail 7-6 in 8-homer slugfest
Down three runs in the ninth inning, the Cincinnati Reds got one-out solo homers from Jake Fraley and Will Benson off Raisel Iglesias.