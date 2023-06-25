IMPACT PLAYER: Reese Olson, Detroit

The 23-year-old righthander struck out nine and walked one in 5⅓ innings, permitting four hits and one run in his fifth career appearance.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits from Byron Buxton in 21 at-bats against the Tigers this season, which includes 12 strikeouts.

72 Plate appearances between homers for Joey Gallo, who hadn't homered since May 20. He was 7-for-59 with 35 strikeouts between homers.

28 Times this season the Twins offense has scored fewer than three runs.