IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins

The first baseman was 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and a run in his first game back after becoming an All-Star.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 First-pitch home runs for Carlos Correa in his career, including his solo shot in the third inning.

4 Home runs Correa has hit off Michael Pineda, tying another former Twin, Hector Santiago, for his most against against a specific pitcher.

MEGAN RYAN