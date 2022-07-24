IMPACT PLAYER: Luis Arraez, Twins
The first baseman was 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI and a run in his first game back after becoming an All-Star.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 First-pitch home runs for Carlos Correa in his career, including his solo shot in the third inning.
4 Home runs Correa has hit off Michael Pineda, tying another former Twin, Hector Santiago, for his most against against a specific pitcher.
MEGAN RYAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Aces beat Sparks 84-66, clinch playoff berth
Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and A'ja Wilson scored 28 to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-66 Saturday night and clinch a playoff spot.
Twins
Saturday's Twins-Detroit game recap
A quick look at Saturday night's game.
Sports
Women's State Amateur to start Wednesday in Rochester
Sophia Yoemans of Mississippi National Golf Links will defend her title. She will be a senior at Missouri this fall.
Loons
Aurora's dream season ends in extra time loss to South Georgia for title
South Georgia ended the Aurora's hope for an undefeated debut season in the USL W on a goal in the 115th minute. "We would love to have won, but we had a hell of a season," goalkeeper Sarah Fuller said.
Sports
A's benefit from Rangers' defense, win 3-1 for 3rd straight
Vimael Machin scored on first baseman Nathaniel Lowe's fielding error to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics held off the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Saturday night.