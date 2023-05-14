IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Kirilloff, Twins
Moved to second in the order, he went 3-for-3 with two homers, a double and two RBI. It was his third career multihomer game and his first since July 5, 2022, at the White Sox.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Joe Ryan's strikeouts in six innings, the third time he has reached double digits this season. He struck out five of the final six batters he faced.
8 Joey Gallo's homers this season after his monster three-run homer in the third inning tied Byron Buxton for the team lead.
81 Minutes the game was delayed by rain.
