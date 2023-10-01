IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins
Looking to finish his rookie season on a strong note, Wallner reached base three times and scored three runs. He hit an RBI double in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Grand slams from Twins hitters this season, matching the 1961 Twins for the most in a season in team history.
31 Games the Twins have recorded at least a dozen hits. They have a 26-5 record in those games.
.667 The Twins' winning percentage in September.
Aaron Rodgers rejoins the Jets and is expected to attend their game vs. Chiefs, AP source says
Aaron Rodgers attended a team meeting at the New York Jets' New Jersey hotel Saturday night and is expected to attend the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Twins
Twins playoff update: Opponent still undecided on final day of regular season
The battle for the last wild-card spot in the American League is headed for the final weekend, but the Twins' playoff position is finalized.
Twins
Twins give Farmer, Polanco taste of manager's role for 14-6 victory over Rockies
Kyle Farmer and Jorge Polanco served as unofficial co-managers for the Twins' penultimate game of the regular season Saturday at Colorado.
Twins
Neal: Maybe this Twins team can hit in the playoffs
After years of whiffing when the postseason comes around, this Twins team, much improved after the All-Star break, could buck the trend.
Twins
Twins players have deep playoff experience. Will that help them go deep in playoffs?
The 2023 Twins have played in 217 playoff games in their careers. They have won World Series. And soon they will try to use this experience to end a historic postseason losing streak.