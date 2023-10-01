IMPACT PLAYER: Matt Wallner, Twins

Looking to finish his rookie season on a strong note, Wallner reached base three times and scored three runs. He hit an RBI double in the second inning and a solo homer in the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Grand slams from Twins hitters this season, matching the 1961 Twins for the most in a season in team history.

31 Games the Twins have recorded at least a dozen hits. They have a 26-5 record in those games.

.667 The Twins' winning percentage in September.