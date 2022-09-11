Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Triston McKenzie, Cleveland

Righthander shut out the Twins for seven innings on six hits and two walks.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Innings pitched by Chris Archer on Saturday, his shortest outing of the season.

2-8 Record for the Twins over their last 10 games.

2-5 Record for McKenzie against the Twins.

ON DECK

Josh Winder is expected to be called up from Class AAA St. Paul to start against Cleveland on Sunday. Righthander Shane Bieber will start for the Guardians. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.