IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

His third home run of the season landed 437 feet away in the center-field seats, giving Boston all the runs it needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Games, in their first eight of 2022, in which the Twins scored two runs or fewer.

89 Number worn by Tanner Houck, the first pitcher with that uniform number to ever beat the Twins.

3 Hits by outfielder Trevor Larnach, each of them to the opposite field, for the third three-hit game of his career.

ON DECK

Bailey Ober tries to become the first Twin with two victories as he faces 10-year veteran Michael Wacha.