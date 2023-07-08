IMPACT PLAYER
Tyler Wells, Baltimore
The Twins' 15th-round pick in 2016 improved to 3-0 against them by giving up two runs over six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Doubles by Donovan Solano, the first Twins player since Jorge Polanco in 2021 to collect a trio.
0 Hits against Twins pitchers in eight of Saturday's nine innings.
5 Hits by the Twins, in 34 at-bats, with runners in scoring position vs. the Orioles this year.
2-3 The Twins' record, with one game to go, against Baltimore, the first time since 2016 they won't win the season series.
