IMPACT PLAYER

Tyler Wells, Baltimore

The Twins' 15th-round pick in 2016 improved to 3-0 against them by giving up two runs over six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Doubles by Donovan Solano, the first Twins player since Jorge Polanco in 2021 to collect a trio.

0 Hits against Twins pitchers in eight of Saturday's nine innings.

5 Hits by the Twins, in 34 at-bats, with runners in scoring position vs. the Orioles this year.

2-3 The Twins' record, with one game to go, against Baltimore, the first time since 2016 they won't win the season series.