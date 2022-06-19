IMPACT PLAYER

Dylan Bundy, Twins

Snaps a streak of seven losing starts with his best outing as a Twin: Eight innings, four hits, one run

BY THE NUMBERS

23 Multi-hit games this season by Luis Arraez, one short of league leaders Rafael Devers and Ty France

4 Twins with 30 or more RBIs this season, after Gary Sanchez and Max Kepler joined Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton on Saturday

8 Innings pitched by Dylan Bundy, the first Twins starter to record an out in the eighth inning this season