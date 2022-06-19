IMPACT PLAYER
Dylan Bundy, Twins
Snaps a streak of seven losing starts with his best outing as a Twin: Eight innings, four hits, one run
BY THE NUMBERS
23 Multi-hit games this season by Luis Arraez, one short of league leaders Rafael Devers and Ty France
4 Twins with 30 or more RBIs this season, after Gary Sanchez and Max Kepler joined Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton on Saturday
8 Innings pitched by Dylan Bundy, the first Twins starter to record an out in the eighth inning this season
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Meet 'Doofus,' a chummy bird that makes for a harebrained friendship
Earlier this spring, a wild ruffed grouse befriended a human, and liked what he saw.
Twins
'Cheater! Cheater!' Correa still hears boos, taunts from Astros cheating scandal
Even though it happened five years ago and with a different team, Carlos Correa gets a frosty reception on the road. "In a weird way, [the booing] kind of makes me happy," he says.
Twins
Impending 13-pitcher limit causing headaches for Twins
The Twins are currently carrying 14 pitchers and must subtract one by Monday to meet the MLB limit.
Twins
Bundy pitches into eighth inning as Twins roll to 11-1 win in Arizona
Dylan Bundy became the first Twins starter to record an out in the eighth inning this season, and snapped a streak of starting seven consecutive losses, the longest such streak by a Twin since 2016.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Juneteenth around MLB and Father's Day
A look at what's happening around the majors on today: