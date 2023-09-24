IMPACT PLAYER

Kenny Rosenberg, Angels

The rookie lefthander gave up one single, but no other hits, in each of his five shutout innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,596 Strikeouts by Twins hitters this year, tying the 2021 Cubs for most in MLB history.

6 Games, of his seven starts this year, in which Andrew Stevenson has collected a hit.

0 Twins to reach second base over the final eight innings.