IMPACT PLAYER
Kenny Rosenberg, Angels
The rookie lefthander gave up one single, but no other hits, in each of his five shutout innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,596 Strikeouts by Twins hitters this year, tying the 2021 Cubs for most in MLB history.
6 Games, of his seven starts this year, in which Andrew Stevenson has collected a hit.
0 Twins to reach second base over the final eight innings.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: On a Statement Saturday, Colorado wilts, Florida State soars, 'Bama bows up
The bill came due for Coach Prime and Colorado in Oregon.
Sports
Nicco Marchiol throws TD pass in 1st start, West Virginia holds off Texas Tech 20-13
Nicco Marchiol's first career start was full of hiccups, oversights and mistakes. The West Virginia quarterback sure was happy about how it turned out.
Sports
Josh Lowe's 4 RBIs lead Blue Jays over Rays 7-6 as 20-year Junior Caminero makes debut
Josh Lowe hit a three-run homer and a walk-off single that capped a two-run ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay over the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Saturday after the Rays wasted a five-run lead.
Twins
Twins players, staff soak up the celebration after clinching title
With a playoff berth the reward for a successful six-month season, the Twins partied hard in their clubhouse following Friday's victory.
Sports
Jalen Milroe, No. 13 Alabama's defense key 24-10 win over No. 15 Ole Miss
Jalen Milroe was planted on his back just after he delivered his biggest pass of the season.