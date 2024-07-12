How bad was the storm? If Waffle House is closed, it may be time to panic. FEMA relies on Waffle House closures throughout the South to estimate the severity of a storm.

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, Houston residents are relying on the Whataburger fast-food app to see where the power is still out, because the local utility's power-restoration map was down.

Most hurricane deaths and injuries don't come during a storm but days or even weeks after it's over. Medical emergencies, infections, electrocution, exposure to deadly heat. Half a million residents may not have power until next week, in the midst of 105-degree heat indices.

A "thunder sandwich" is likely here Saturday: storms in the morning and a few severe storms by evening, with sticky sun sandwiched in between. Sunday looks sunnier and drier, but another outbreak of strong storms Monday marks the leading edge of cooler air. I see dry, comfortable 70s and low 80s from Tuesday into the weekend of July 20-21. One straight week of dry skies? I'm dubious but bring it on, please!