Saturday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North St. Paul 24, DeLaSalle 22
MINNESOTA
• Cannon Falls 49, St. Charles 20
• Fairmont 47, Albert Lea 7
• Southland 42, Madelia 8
Soccer • boys
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 4, South 2
• Southwest 4, Edison 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park 2, Park Center 1
• Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 1, Eagan 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 2, Highland Park 2, tie
• Washington 2, Humboldt 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 4, Mound Westonka 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 4, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Becker 1, Willmar 1, tie
• Bemidji 2, Hill-Murray 0
• Big Lake 5, Spectrum 1
• Blake 3, Mahtomedi 0
• Brooklyn Center 2, Twin Cities Acad. 1
• Buffalo 2, Sartell 0
• Coon Rapids 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Owatonna 1
• Delano 1, Monticello 1, tie
• Eastview 3, Park of C.G. 0
• Eden Prairie 4, Holy Family 2
• Forest Lake 2, Hastings 0
• Heritage Chr. 3, Liberty Classical 1
• Hiawatha Coll. 7, Hutchinson/G-SL 1
• Hopkins 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0
• Kasson-Mantorville 7, Red Wing 0
• Lakeville North 4, New Prague 0
• Legacy Chr. 0, New Life Acad. 0, tie
• Minnehaha Acad. 8, Maranatha Chr. 3
• Minnetonka 5, Chaska 0
• Mounds Park Acad. 2, St. P. Johnson 1
• Orono 3, DeLaSalle 1
• Providence Acad. 1, Watertown-Mayer 0
• Rochester Lourdes 3, St. Paul Acad. 1
• Rochester Mayo 7, Farmington 0
• Simley 2, Rochester John Marshall 1
• St. Anthony 4, Tartan 2
• St. Croix Prep 6, Mpls. Camden 0
• St. Louis Park 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Tri-City United 3, Jordan 2
• Trinity 14, Higher Ground 0
• Two Rivers 1, Woodbury 1
• United Christian 1, Concordia Acad. 0
• Waconia 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1
• Wayzata 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1
• White Bear Lake 6, South St. Paul 0
Soccer • girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 2, Breck 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 6, South 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Rogers 3, Osseo 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt 0, Washington 0, tie
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 10, Fridley 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 9, Mound Westonka 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 1, Bloom. Jefferson 1, tie
• Becker 4, Coon Rapids 3
• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Hermantown 0
• Buffalo 8, Sartell 1
• Chanhassen 2, Prior Lake 1
• Columbia Hgts. 1, Duluth Denfeld 1, tie
• Concordia Acad. 4, United Christian 1
• Duluth East 7, Forest Lake 0
• Eastview 1, Park of C.G. 0
• Eden Prairie 6, Holy Family 0
• Elk River 5, Moorhead 1
• Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 1
• Holy Angels 1, Mpls. Washburn 0
• Hutchinson/G-SL 1, Hiawatha Coll. 0
• Lakeville South 4, Rochester Century 1
• Mahtomedi 3, Shakopee 0
• Minnehaha Academy 3, Marshall 1
• Minnetonka 4, Hastings 1
• Mounds Park Acad. 4, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• Mounds View 2, Blaine 0
• Mpls. C/E/N 7, St. Paul Johnson 3
• Mpls. Southwest 1, Totino-Grace 1, tie
• New Life Acad. 4, Legacy Chr. 3
• New Prague 1, Rochester John Marshall 0
• North Branch 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Owatonna 2, Chaska 0
• Proctor 4, PACT 2
• Roch. Lourdes 4, St. Paul Academy 0
• Simley 6, Burnsville 1
• Spectrum 13, Brooklyn Center 0
• St. Croix Prep 6, Heritage Chr. 5
• St. Michael-Alb. 6, Waconia 0
• St. Paul Central 1, Two Rivers 0
• Visitation 5, Trinity 0
• Watertown-Mayer 3, Albany 0
• Wayzata 10, Providence Academy 0
• Winona Cotter 2, DeLaSalle 0
• Woodbury 3, Maple Grove 1
Swimming • girls
SPRING LAKE PARK INVITATIONAL
• Monticello 580.5, Buffalo 402, Spring Lake Park 347, Apple Valley 293, St. Anthony 276.5, Centennial 259, Park Center 114, Minnehaha Academy 59
Tennis • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Delano 5, St. Francis 2
• Forest Lake 6, Princeton 1
• North Branch 6, Big Lake 1
• North Branch 7, Roseau 0
• North Branch 6, Willmar 1
• St. Francis 4, Coon Rapids 3
• St. Francis 5, Totino-Grace 2
NEW ULM JAMBOREE
• Tri-City United 20, New Ulm 13, River Valley 8, Redwood Valley 7
Volleyball • girls
BENSON INVITE
• Dawson-Boyd def. Ashby, 25-11, 25-12
• Dawson-Boyd def. Benson, 27-25, 25-20
• Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-19, 26-24
• Ortonville def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-17
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS INVITE
• Avail Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 17-25, 25-15, 25-12
• Avail Academy def. Columbia Heights, 27-25, 25-19
• Avail Academy def. LILA, 27-25, 25-18, 25-13
• Avail Academy def. North Lakes, 26-24, 25-10, 25-14
• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15
• Columbia Heights def. Mpls. North, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
• Columbia Heights def. St. Paul Humboldt, 27-25, 23-25, 15-13
• Columbia Heights def. St. Paul Washington, 25-19, 25-17
• Columbia Heights def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-21, 27-25
• LILA def. Brooklyn Center, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25
• LILA def. North Lakes, 25-13, 20-25, 25-13
• St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 25-20, 25-18
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Mpls. North, 26-24, 25-16
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-10, 25-19
• St. Paul Washington def. Brooklyn Center, 29-27, 26-24
• St. Paul Washington def. Mpls. North, 27-25, 25-21
• St. Paul Washington def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13
• Twin Cities Academy def. Mpls. North, 25-19, 25-17
CROSBY-IRONTON TOURNAMENT
• Ada-Borup-West def. Aitkin, 25-15, 25-14
• Ada-Borup-West def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-15
• Ada-Borup-West def. Mille Lacs, 25-14, 19-25, 15-12
• Aitkin def. Hill City, 15-25, 25-18, 16-14
• Barnum def. East Central, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Deer River, 25-8, 25-8
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-9
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-13
• Crosby-Ironton def. Verndale, 16-25, 25-19, 25-13
• Mille Lacs def. Aitkin, 25-13, 25-13
• Mille Lacs def. Hill City, 25-21, 25-13
• Pillager def. Deer River, 25-15, 25-18
• Pine River-Backus def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-15
• Pine River-Backus def. East Central, 25-8, 25-17
• Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-13
• Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-17, 25-11
• Staples-Motley def. Verndale, 25-9, 25-21
• Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-12
• Swanville def. Staples-Motley, 26-24, 26-24
• Swanville def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-16
• Upsala def. Barnum, 10-25, 25-18, 15-13
• Upsala def. East Central, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11
• White Bear Lake def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-12
• White Bear Lake def. Pillager, 25-17, 25-12
FARMINGTON INVITE
• Farmington def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 21-25, 25-12, 15-5
• Jordan def. Farmington, 23-21, 25-24, 11-15
• Jordan def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-7
• Mahtomedi def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-19
• Mahtomedi def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-18, 25-7
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Red Wing, 25-22, 25-19
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN INVITE
• Heritage Christian def. Mpls. Camden, 25-18, 25-20
• Holy Family def. Heritage Christian, 25-5, 25-10
• Holy Family def. Hutchinson, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11
• Holy Family def. Mpls. Camden, 25-4, 25-9
• Hutchinson def. Mpls. Camden, 25-9, 25-14
• Mabel-Canton def. Holy Family, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12
• Mabel-Canton def. South St. Paul, 25-18, 25-20
• Mabel-Canton def. Spectrum, 25-11, 25-18
• Mabel-Canton def. West Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14
• West Lutheran def. Mpls. Camden, 25-9, 25-13
JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE
• Estherville (Iowa) def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14
• Estherville (Iowa) def. Jackson County Central, 25-19, 25-22
• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda def. New Ulm, 25-21, 25-19
• Jackson County Central def. Triton, 25-18, 25-16
• Luverne def. New Ulm, 23-25, 25-21, 15-6
• Luverne def. Worthington, 30-28, 25-21
• Martin County West def. Jackson County Central, 28-26, 25-15
• Martin County West def. Red Rock Central, 27-29, 25-15, 15-12
• Red Rock Central def. Luverne, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12
• Red Rock Central def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-16
• Triton def. Estherville (Iowa), 25-22, 25-14
• Triton def. Martin County West, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
• Triton def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-17
• Windom def. Estherville (Iowa), 25-21, 25-19
• Windom def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-17, 25-16
• Windom def. Luverne, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11
• Windom def. Martin County West, 25-22, 25-18
• Worthington def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-20, 25-23
• Worthington def. Jackson County Central, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13
• Worthington def. Red Rock Central, 14-25, 25-14, 15-11
MIDWEST VOLLEYBALL WAREHOUSE SHOWCASE
• Alexandria def. Monticello, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-23, 25-17
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-13
• Byron def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-21, 25-22
• Centennial def. Osseo, 25-23, 26-28, 15-11
• Centennial def. Elk River, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10
• Delano def. St. Peter, 25-20, 25-20
• Delano def. Byron, 25-13, 25-18
• Delano def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-23
• Detroit Lakes def. Monticello, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13
• Eastview def. Rosemount, 20-25, 25-19, 15-2
• Eastview def. Sartell, 25-17, 25-19
• Edina def. Elk River, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12
• Edina def. Osseo, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10
• Edina def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-16
• Grand Rapids def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-16
• Holy Angels def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-22
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Chisago Lakes, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10
• Monticello def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-16
• Mound Westonka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-9, 25-16
• Mound Westonka def. Zimmerman, 25-12, 25-15
• New Prague def. Rosemount, 25-21, 25-21
• New Prague def. Stillwater, 25-14, 25-23
• North Branch def. Alexandria, 25-16, 25-16
• North Branch def. DeLaSalle, 25-14, 25-18
• North Branch def. Detroit Lakes, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13
• Osseo def. Elk River, 25-22, 25-12
• Rosemount def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-20
• Roseville def. New Prague, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13
• Roseville def. Waconia, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
• Roseville def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-18
• Sartell def. Burnsville, 25-22, 25-20
• St. Peter def. Holy Angels, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13
• Stillwater def. Sartell, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13
• Waconia def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-14
• Waconia def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-23
• Zimmerman def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15
WABASHA-KELLOGG TOURNAMENT
• Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-8
• Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-21, 25-15
• Goodhue def. St. Anthony, 25-13, 25-7
WABASSO TOURNAMENT
• Gold Division
• Redwood Valley def. Wabasso, 25-17, 25-19
• Redwood Valley def. BOLD, 27-25, 25-12
• Wabasso def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-20, 25-21
Silver Division
• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. MACCRAY, 19-25, 25-22
• MACCRAY def. Pipestone, 25-19, 25-22
• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-22
Pool A
• MACCRAY def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-11, 27-26
• Redwood Valley def. MACCRAY, 25-23, 25-17
• Redwood Valley def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-9, 25-23
• Redwood Valley def. Wabasso, 26-24, 23-25, 5-3
• Wabasso def. MACCRAY, 25-23, 25-18
• Wabasso def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 25-13
Pool B
• BOLD def. Springfield, 25-13, 25-19
• Central Minnesota Christian def. BOLD, 25-18, 14-25
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Pipestone, 25-15, 25-9
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Springfield, 25-22, 25-11
• Pipestone def. BOLD, 25-17, 25-22
• Springfield def. Pipestone, 25-21, 14-25
WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY TOURNEY
• Blackduck def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-16
• Blackduck def. Park Rapids, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13
• Blackduck def. South Ridge, 20-25, 25-14, 15-7
• Cass Lake-Bena def. McGregor, 25-14, 19-25, 15-10
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Blackduck, 28-26, 25-21
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-23, 25-13
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Royalton, 27-25, 18-25, 15-13
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Warroad, 25-22, 25-19
• Lake Park-Audubon def. South Ridge, 15-25, 25-17, 15-9
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 25-22
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Warroad, 25-14, 15-25, 15-13
• Menahga def. McGregor, 25-19, 25-4
• Park Rapids def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-17
• Park Rapids def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12
• Royalton def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 31-33, 15-8
• Royalton def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 13-25, 15-12
• Royalton def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 26-24
• Sacred Heart def. McGregor, 25-6, 25-4
• Sacred Heart def. Warroad, 25-23, 25-22
• South Ridge def. Menahga, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15
• South Ridge def. Sacred Heart, 22-25, 27-25, 15-10
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-18
• Warroad def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-17, 25-10
