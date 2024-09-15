High Schools

Saturday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 15, 2024 at 4:23AM
A volleyball. (Jeff Wheeler)

Football

METROPOLITAN AREA

• North St. Paul 24, DeLaSalle 22

MINNESOTA

• Cannon Falls 49, St. Charles 20

• Fairmont 47, Albert Lea 7

• Southland 42, Madelia 8

Soccer • boys

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 4, South 2

• Southwest 4, Edison 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park 2, Park Center 1

• Totino-Grace 3, Champlin Park 2

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 1, Eagan 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 2, Highland Park 2, tie

• Washington 2, Humboldt 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 4, Mound Westonka 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 4, Bloom. Jefferson 0

• Becker 1, Willmar 1, tie

• Bemidji 2, Hill-Murray 0

• Big Lake 5, Spectrum 1

• Blake 3, Mahtomedi 0

• Brooklyn Center 2, Twin Cities Acad. 1

• Buffalo 2, Sartell 0

• Coon Rapids 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Owatonna 1

• Delano 1, Monticello 1, tie

• Eastview 3, Park of C.G. 0

• Eden Prairie 4, Holy Family 2

• Forest Lake 2, Hastings 0

• Heritage Chr. 3, Liberty Classical 1

• Hiawatha Coll. 7, Hutchinson/G-SL 1

• Hopkins 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

• Kasson-Mantorville 7, Red Wing 0

• Lakeville North 4, New Prague 0

• Legacy Chr. 0, New Life Acad. 0, tie

• Minnehaha Acad. 8, Maranatha Chr. 3

• Minnetonka 5, Chaska 0

• Mounds Park Acad. 2, St. P. Johnson 1

• Orono 3, DeLaSalle 1

• Providence Acad. 1, Watertown-Mayer 0

• Rochester Lourdes 3, St. Paul Acad. 1

• Rochester Mayo 7, Farmington 0

• Simley 2, Rochester John Marshall 1

• St. Anthony 4, Tartan 2

• St. Croix Prep 6, Mpls. Camden 0

• St. Louis Park 2, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• Tri-City United 3, Jordan 2

• Trinity 14, Higher Ground 0

• Two Rivers 1, Woodbury 1

• United Christian 1, Concordia Acad. 0

• Waconia 3, St. Michael-Albertville 1

• Wayzata 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1

• White Bear Lake 6, South St. Paul 0

Soccer • girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 2, Breck 1

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 6, South 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Rogers 3, Osseo 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Humboldt 0, Washington 0, tie

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 10, Fridley 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 9, Mound Westonka 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 1, Bloom. Jefferson 1, tie

• Becker 4, Coon Rapids 3

• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Hermantown 0

• Buffalo 8, Sartell 1

• Chanhassen 2, Prior Lake 1

• Columbia Hgts. 1, Duluth Denfeld 1, tie

• Concordia Acad. 4, United Christian 1

• Duluth East 7, Forest Lake 0

• Eastview 1, Park of C.G. 0

• Eden Prairie 6, Holy Family 0

• Elk River 5, Moorhead 1

• Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 1

• Holy Angels 1, Mpls. Washburn 0

• Hutchinson/G-SL 1, Hiawatha Coll. 0

• Lakeville South 4, Rochester Century 1

• Mahtomedi 3, Shakopee 0

• Minnehaha Academy 3, Marshall 1

• Minnetonka 4, Hastings 1

• Mounds Park Acad. 4, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• Mounds View 2, Blaine 0

• Mpls. C/E/N 7, St. Paul Johnson 3

• Mpls. Southwest 1, Totino-Grace 1, tie

• New Life Acad. 4, Legacy Chr. 3

• New Prague 1, Rochester John Marshall 0

• North Branch 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Owatonna 2, Chaska 0

• Proctor 4, PACT 2

• Roch. Lourdes 4, St. Paul Academy 0

• Simley 6, Burnsville 1

• Spectrum 13, Brooklyn Center 0

• St. Croix Prep 6, Heritage Chr. 5

• St. Michael-Alb. 6, Waconia 0

• St. Paul Central 1, Two Rivers 0

• Visitation 5, Trinity 0

• Watertown-Mayer 3, Albany 0

• Wayzata 10, Providence Academy 0

• Winona Cotter 2, DeLaSalle 0

• Woodbury 3, Maple Grove 1

Swimming • girls

SPRING LAKE PARK INVITATIONAL

• Monticello 580.5, Buffalo 402, Spring Lake Park 347, Apple Valley 293, St. Anthony 276.5, Centennial 259, Park Center 114, Minnehaha Academy 59

Tennis • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Delano 5, St. Francis 2

• Forest Lake 6, Princeton 1

• North Branch 6, Big Lake 1

• North Branch 7, Roseau 0

• North Branch 6, Willmar 1

• St. Francis 4, Coon Rapids 3

• St. Francis 5, Totino-Grace 2

NEW ULM JAMBOREE

• Tri-City United 20, New Ulm 13, River Valley 8, Redwood Valley 7

Volleyball • girls

BENSON INVITE

• Dawson-Boyd def. Ashby, 25-11, 25-12

• Dawson-Boyd def. Benson, 27-25, 25-20

• Lac qui Parle Valley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-19, 26-24

• Ortonville def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-17

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS INVITE

• Avail Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 17-25, 25-15, 25-12

• Avail Academy def. Columbia Heights, 27-25, 25-19

• Avail Academy def. LILA, 27-25, 25-18, 25-13

• Avail Academy def. North Lakes, 26-24, 25-10, 25-14

• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15

• Columbia Heights def. Mpls. North, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13

• Columbia Heights def. St. Paul Humboldt, 27-25, 23-25, 15-13

• Columbia Heights def. St. Paul Washington, 25-19, 25-17

• Columbia Heights def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-21, 27-25

• LILA def. Brooklyn Center, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25

• LILA def. North Lakes, 25-13, 20-25, 25-13

• St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 25-20, 25-18

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Mpls. North, 26-24, 25-16

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-10, 25-19

• St. Paul Washington def. Brooklyn Center, 29-27, 26-24

• St. Paul Washington def. Mpls. North, 27-25, 25-21

• St. Paul Washington def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13

• Twin Cities Academy def. Mpls. North, 25-19, 25-17

CROSBY-IRONTON TOURNAMENT

• Ada-Borup-West def. Aitkin, 25-15, 25-14

• Ada-Borup-West def. Hill City, 25-12, 25-15

• Ada-Borup-West def. Mille Lacs, 25-14, 19-25, 15-12

• Aitkin def. Hill City, 15-25, 25-18, 16-14

• Barnum def. East Central, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Deer River, 25-8, 25-8

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-9

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. White Bear Lake, 25-18, 25-13

• Crosby-Ironton def. Verndale, 16-25, 25-19, 25-13

• Mille Lacs def. Aitkin, 25-13, 25-13

• Mille Lacs def. Hill City, 25-21, 25-13

• Pillager def. Deer River, 25-15, 25-18

• Pine River-Backus def. Barnum, 25-11, 25-15

• Pine River-Backus def. East Central, 25-8, 25-17

• Pine River-Backus def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-13

• Staples-Motley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-17, 25-11

• Staples-Motley def. Verndale, 25-9, 25-21

• Swanville def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 25-12

• Swanville def. Staples-Motley, 26-24, 26-24

• Swanville def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-16

• Upsala def. Barnum, 10-25, 25-18, 15-13

• Upsala def. East Central, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11

• White Bear Lake def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-12

• White Bear Lake def. Pillager, 25-17, 25-12

FARMINGTON INVITE

• Farmington def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 21-25, 25-12, 15-5

• Jordan def. Farmington, 23-21, 25-24, 11-15

• Jordan def. Spring Lake Park, 25-18, 25-7

• Mahtomedi def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-19

• Mahtomedi def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-18, 25-7

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Red Wing, 25-22, 25-19

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN INVITE

• Heritage Christian def. Mpls. Camden, 25-18, 25-20

• Holy Family def. Heritage Christian, 25-5, 25-10

• Holy Family def. Hutchinson, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11

• Holy Family def. Mpls. Camden, 25-4, 25-9

• Hutchinson def. Mpls. Camden, 25-9, 25-14

• Mabel-Canton def. Holy Family, 26-28, 25-21, 15-12

• Mabel-Canton def. South St. Paul, 25-18, 25-20

• Mabel-Canton def. Spectrum, 25-11, 25-18

• Mabel-Canton def. West Lutheran, 25-10, 25-14

• West Lutheran def. Mpls. Camden, 25-9, 25-13

JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITE

• Estherville (Iowa) def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 24-26, 25-20, 16-14

• Estherville (Iowa) def. Jackson County Central, 25-19, 25-22

• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda def. New Ulm, 25-21, 25-19

• Jackson County Central def. Triton, 25-18, 25-16

• Luverne def. New Ulm, 23-25, 25-21, 15-6

• Luverne def. Worthington, 30-28, 25-21

• Martin County West def. Jackson County Central, 28-26, 25-15

• Martin County West def. Red Rock Central, 27-29, 25-15, 15-12

• Red Rock Central def. Luverne, 23-25, 25-21, 15-12

• Red Rock Central def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-16

• Triton def. Estherville (Iowa), 25-22, 25-14

• Triton def. Martin County West, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12

• Triton def. New Ulm, 25-22, 25-17

• Windom def. Estherville (Iowa), 25-21, 25-19

• Windom def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-17, 25-16

• Windom def. Luverne, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11

• Windom def. Martin County West, 25-22, 25-18

• Worthington def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-20, 25-23

• Worthington def. Jackson County Central, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13

• Worthington def. Red Rock Central, 14-25, 25-14, 15-11

MIDWEST VOLLEYBALL WAREHOUSE SHOWCASE

• Alexandria def. Monticello, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-23, 25-17

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-13

• Byron def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-21, 25-22

• Centennial def. Osseo, 25-23, 26-28, 15-11

• Centennial def. Elk River, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10

• Delano def. St. Peter, 25-20, 25-20

• Delano def. Byron, 25-13, 25-18

• Delano def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-23

• Detroit Lakes def. Monticello, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13

• Eastview def. Rosemount, 20-25, 25-19, 15-2

• Eastview def. Sartell, 25-17, 25-19

• Edina def. Elk River, 25-27, 25-19, 15-12

• Edina def. Osseo, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10

• Edina def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-16

• Grand Rapids def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-16

• Holy Angels def. Mound Westonka, 25-18, 25-22

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Chisago Lakes, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10

• Monticello def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-16

• Mound Westonka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-9, 25-16

• Mound Westonka def. Zimmerman, 25-12, 25-15

• New Prague def. Rosemount, 25-21, 25-21

• New Prague def. Stillwater, 25-14, 25-23

• North Branch def. Alexandria, 25-16, 25-16

• North Branch def. DeLaSalle, 25-14, 25-18

• North Branch def. Detroit Lakes, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

• Osseo def. Elk River, 25-22, 25-12

• Rosemount def. Burnsville, 25-18, 25-20

• Roseville def. New Prague, 22-25, 25-9, 15-13

• Roseville def. Waconia, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

• Roseville def. Eastview, 25-19, 25-18

• Sartell def. Burnsville, 25-22, 25-20

• St. Peter def. Holy Angels, 23-25, 25-15, 15-13

• Stillwater def. Sartell, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13

• Waconia def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-14

• Waconia def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-23

• Zimmerman def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15

WABASHA-KELLOGG TOURNAMENT

• Goodhue def. Blooming Prairie, 25-20, 25-8

• Goodhue def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-21, 25-15

• Goodhue def. St. Anthony, 25-13, 25-7

WABASSO TOURNAMENT

• Gold Division

• Redwood Valley def. Wabasso, 25-17, 25-19

• Redwood Valley def. BOLD, 27-25, 25-12

• Wabasso def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-20, 25-21

Silver Division

• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. MACCRAY, 19-25, 25-22

• MACCRAY def. Pipestone, 25-19, 25-22

• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Springfield, 25-15, 25-22

Pool A

• MACCRAY def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-11, 27-26

• Redwood Valley def. MACCRAY, 25-23, 25-17

• Redwood Valley def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-9, 25-23

• Redwood Valley def. Wabasso, 26-24, 23-25, 5-3

• Wabasso def. MACCRAY, 25-23, 25-18

• Wabasso def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-13, 25-13

Pool B

• BOLD def. Springfield, 25-13, 25-19

• Central Minnesota Christian def. BOLD, 25-18, 14-25

• Central Minnesota Christian def. Pipestone, 25-15, 25-9

• Central Minnesota Christian def. Springfield, 25-22, 25-11

• Pipestone def. BOLD, 25-17, 25-22

• Springfield def. Pipestone, 25-21, 14-25

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY TOURNEY

• Blackduck def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-16

• Blackduck def. Park Rapids, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13

• Blackduck def. South Ridge, 20-25, 25-14, 15-7

• Cass Lake-Bena def. McGregor, 25-14, 19-25, 15-10

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Blackduck, 28-26, 25-21

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-23, 25-13

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Royalton, 27-25, 18-25, 15-13

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Warroad, 25-22, 25-19

• Lake Park-Audubon def. South Ridge, 15-25, 25-17, 15-9

• Lake Park-Audubon def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 25-22

• Lake Park-Audubon def. Warroad, 25-14, 15-25, 15-13

• Menahga def. McGregor, 25-19, 25-4

• Park Rapids def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-17

• Park Rapids def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 18-25, 15-12

• Royalton def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-17, 31-33, 15-8

• Royalton def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 13-25, 15-12

• Royalton def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 26-24

• Sacred Heart def. McGregor, 25-6, 25-4

• Sacred Heart def. Warroad, 25-23, 25-22

• South Ridge def. Menahga, 19-25, 25-23, 17-15

• South Ridge def. Sacred Heart, 22-25, 27-25, 15-10

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-18

• Warroad def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-17, 25-10

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Minnetonka’s surge to victory, Hopkins’ first win since 2020, Hancock’s return home spice high school football weekend

card image

Minnetonka, trailing by 21, roared past No. 1 Edina; Hopkins ended a 29-game skid with an overtime two-point conversion; Hancock played on its own field after a year away.

High Schools

Saturday’s prep sports results

card image
High Schools

Maple Grove overcomes defending Class 6A high school football champion Centennial

card image