Saturday’s prep sports results
Results from around the state and metro.
ALEXANDRIA INVITATIONAL • At Arrowhead Resort
• Marshall 92, Mounds View 96, Stillwater 103, Perham 109, Roseville 151, White Bear Lake 174, Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.) 192, Fergus Falls 221, St. Paul Highland Park 227, Becker 229, Chanhassen 286, Annandale 313, Sartell 339, Chaska 403, Alexandria 407, St. Thomas Academy 487, Windom 488, Staples-Motley 518, Alban 549, Willmar 570, Detroit Lakes 572. Medalist (5k): Robert Mechura, Roseville, 15:22.0.
Cross country • girls
ALEXANDRIA INVITATIONAL • At Arrowhead Resort
• St. Paul Highland Park 80, Mounds View 101, Perham 143, Alexandria 144, Northfield 179, St. Cloud Cathedral 197, Roseville 206, White Bear Lake 207, Chaska 212, Willmar 216, Marshall 260, Stillwater 303, Fergus Falls 310, Becker 351, Monticello 422, Albany 447, Sioux Falls Washington (S.D.) 450, Staples-Motley 473, Sartell 536, Detroit Lakes 549. Medalist (5k): Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View, 17:49.4
Football
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• St. Paul Highland Park 18, Bloomington Kennedy 13
SKYWAY • YELLOW
• Holy Angels 21, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Dover-Eyota 27, Red Wing 2
• Mpls. Camden 50, Mpls. South 3
• Richfield 21, Austin 0
• St. Paul Como Park 16, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 6
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 71, Yellow Medicine East 6
• Rochester John Marshall 41, Rochester Century 0
• Windom 48, Wabasso 20
Soccer • boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 2, Breck 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 1, Humboldt 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cannon Falls 2, Red Wing 2, tie
• Centennial 3, Duluth East 1
• Chisago Lakes 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
• Concordia Acad. 2, St.P. Johnson 2, tie
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Wayzata 1, tie
• Edina 7, Chanhassen 2
• Elk River 2, Brainerd 0
• Irondale 4, St. Cloud Apollo 3
• Jordan 1, PACT 1, tie
• Minnetonka 3, White Bear Lake 1
• Mound Westonka 3, Big Lake 2
• Mounds Park Acad. 1, Heritage Chr. 0
• Mpls. Washburn 2, St. Louis Park 2, tie
• North St. Paul 0, St. Anthony 0, tie
• Northfield 2, Richfield 2, tie
• Rocori 1, St. Francis 1, tie
• Park Center 3, St. Cloud Tech 3, tie
• Princeton 6, Spectrum 0
• Waconia 2, Watertown-Mayer 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Moorhead 0
• St. Paul Academy 3, Mpls. South 2
• St. Paul Central 1, Woodbury 1, tie
• Twin Cities Academy 8, St. Agnes 4
soccer • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 9, Minnehaha Academy 0
• Breck 1, Providence Academy 0
MCAA
• Heritage Christian 3, Maranatha/WL 1
METRO EAST
• Simley 1, North St. Paul 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 1, Highland Park 0
• Como Park 0, Humboldt 0, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 3, Forest Lake 2
• Brainerd 2, Elk River 2, tie
• Buffalo 1, Waconia 0
• Chanhassen 1, Eden Prairie 1, tie
• Chisago Lakes 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
• DeLaSalle 9, Mpls. South 1
• Delano 3, Monticello 0
• Duluth East 3, South St. Paul 0
• East Ridge 2, Mahtomedi 0
• Edina 2, Centennial 0
• Mpls. Washburn 3, St. Louis Park 1
• Orono 8, St. Anthony 0
• Osseo 0, Roseville 0, tie
• Rogers 5, Bemidji 0
• Spring Lake Park 1, Mounds View 0
• St. Francis 2, Mound Westonka 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 7, Moorhead 1
• St. Paul Academy 3, St. Agnes 0
• Visitation 1, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
Volleyball • girls
ALEXANDRIA TOURNAMENT
• Alexandria def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-21, 25-13
• Alexandria def. MACA, 25-19, 25-20
• Alexandria def. Maple Lake, 25-19, 25-20
• BOLD def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-17, 25-18
• BOLD def. Fergus Falls, 25-23, 25-21
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Alexandria, 25-19, 25-23
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. BOLD, 25-20, 25-14
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Fergus Falls, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hancock, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Minnewaska, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14
• Fergus Falls def. MACA, 13-25, 25-20, 15-13
• Fergus Falls def. Minnewaska, 26-24, 16-25, 15-10
• MACA def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-19, 25-19
• Maple Lake def. Ada-Borup-West, 25-19, 25-21
• Maple Lake def. MACA, 25-23, 25-18
• Minnewaska def. BOLD, 25-21, 25-17
• Minnewaska def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 25-19
BROOKLYN CENTER INVITE
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Brooklyn Center, 25-14, 25-16
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-17, 25-17
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Trinity, 25-17, 25-19
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8
• Heritage Christian def. Mpls. Edison, 25-8, 25-7
• Heritage Christian def. LILA, 25-11, 25-10
• Heritage Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-15
• Heritage Christian def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-16, 25-9
• LILA def. North Lakes Academy, 25-9, 26-24
• LILA def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-14
• Mpls. Camden def. Brooklyn Center, 20-25, 25-16
• Mpls. Edison def. LILA, 25-17, 25-22
• North Lakes Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-12, 11-25, 18-16
• North Lakes Academy def. Mpls. Edison, 25-18, 20-25
• PACT def. Brooklyn Center, 25-15, 25-12
• PACT def. Eagle Ridge Academy, 25-21, 25-19
• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-20, 25-23
• PACT def. Mpls. Camden, 25-6, 27-25
• PACT def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-15
• Trinity def. Mpls. Camden, 25-15, 25-13
• Trinity def. Mpls. Edison, 26-24, 25-18
• Trinity def. Brooklyn Center, 25-16, 25-17
Championship
• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-20, 25-23
Third place
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. St. Paul Hubmoldt, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8
Fifth place
• Trinity def. Mpls. Edison, 26-24, 25-18
Seventh place
• LILA def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 18-25, 15-8
Ninth place
• North Lakes def. Mpls. Camden, 25-12, 11-25, 17-16
ESKO INVITATIONAL
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-19, 25-15
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Esko, 27-25, 19-25, 15-13
• Cambridge-Isanti def. Warroad, 25-15, 25-18
• Crosby-Ironton def. Fond du Lac, 25-6, 25-13
• Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-19, 25-21
• Duluth East def. Pine City, 25-17, 25-21
• Esko def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-15, 24-26, 15-11
• Esko def. Warroad, 25-11, 25-14
• Greenway def. Pine City, 25-22, 26-24
• Warroad def. Crosby-Ironton, 26-24, 14-25, 15-12
MIDWEST FALL CLASSIC
• Annandale def. Osseo, 25-27, 25-18, 15-9
• Annandale def. Stillwater, 18-25, 25-15, 16-14
• Armstrong def. North St Paul, 25-17, 25-22
• Armstrong def. Rockford, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8
• Bemidji def. Armstrong, 25-20, 23-25, 15-5
• Bemidji def. Spectrum, 25-10, 25-19
• Bemidji def. Woodbury, 25-23, 27-25
• Delano def. Maple Grove, 25-22, 25-22
• Delano def. River Falls (Wis.), 15-25, 25-20, 15-10
• Delano def. Wayzata, 23-25, 28-26, 15-13
• Elk River def. Buffalo, 18-25, 25-14, 15-7
• Grand Rapids def. Byron, 25-16, 25-19
• Hermantown def. Elk River, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7
• Hermantown def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-16
• Kimball def. Buffalo, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Maple Grove def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-18, 25-23
• Minnetonka def. Grand Rapids, 25-21, 25-18
• Minnetonka def. Stillwater, 18-25, 25-19, 16-14
• Minnetonka def. Willmar, 25-23, 25-21
• Monticello def. Grand Rapids, 25-20, 25-14
• Mounds View def. Kimball, 25-19, 25-23
• North Branch def. Legacy Christian, 25-18, 25-16
• North Branch def. Maple Grove, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13
• North St Paul def. Rockford, 25-12, 25-21
• Osseo def. Byron, 25-23, 25-18
• Osseo def. Monticello, 25-23, 26-28, 16-14
• River Falls (Wis.) def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-20, 25-17
• Rocori def. Hermantown, 25-19, 25-23
• Rocori def. Mounds View, 25-20, 28-26
• Rogers def. Legacy Christian, 25-13, 25-18
• Rogers def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-23, 25-20
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-12
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Woodbury, 25-16, 27-25
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Legacy Christian, 25-15, 22-25, 15-9
• Spectrum def. North St Paul, 24-26, 25-14, 15-13
• Spectrum def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Elk River, 25-21, 11-25, 15-13
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Rocori, 25-15, 25-17
• St. Michael-Albertville def. SW Christian, 11-25, 26-24, 15-13
• Stillwater def. Monticello, 25-15, 27-25
• SW Christian def. Buffalo, 20-25, 25-14, 15-8
• SW Christian def. Mounds View, 25-18, 25-17
• Wayzata def. North Branch, 25-12, 25-19
• Wayzata def. Rogers, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13
• Willmar def. Annandale, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13
• Willmar def. Byron, 25-21, 25-21
PERHAM TOURNAMENT
First Round
• Barnesville def. Henning, 25-17, 25-21
• Kittson Central def. Melrose, 25-20, 12-25, 15-7
• Park Christian def. Perham, 25-19, 25-15
• Parkers Prairie def. Pierz, 26-24, 25-15
• Sebeka def. Roseau, 25-12, 25-13
• Staples-Motley def. Fosston, 25-10, 25-10
• Thief River Falls def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-16, 25-15
• Underwood def. Park Rapids, 23-25, 25-13, 25-12
Consolation quarterfinals
• Melrose def. Park Rapids, 16-25, 25-18, 15-13
• Pierz def. Henning, 25-22, 32-30
• Perham def. Fosston, 22-25, 25-16, 15-7
• Roseau def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13
Quarterfinals
• Barnesville def. Parkers Prairie, 21-25, 25-22, 15-6
• Kittson Central def. Underwood, 25-12, 25-20
• Staples-Motley def. Park Christian, 16-25, 25-20, 15-8
• Thief River Falls def. Sebeka, 25-21, 25-17
Semifinals
• Barnesville def. Staples-Motley, 16-25, 25-19, 15-9
• Kittson Central def. Thief River Falls, 25-12, 25-20
15th Place
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Henning, 25-23, 15-13
13th Place playoff
• Fosston def. Henning, 25-21, 25-21
• Park Rapids def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 28-26, 25-20
13th Place
• Park Rapids def. Fosston, 25-13, 25-18
11th Place
• Roseau def. Perham, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7
Seventh Place
• Underwood def. Park Christian, 26-24, 25-18
Fifth Place playoff
• Parkers Prairie def. Park Christian, 25-22, 25-16
• Sebeka def. Underwood, 23-25, 25-14, 25-8
Fifth Place
• Sebeka def. Parkers Prairie, 25-20, 25-15
Third Place
• Staples-Motley def. Thief River Falls, 25-18, 25-19
Championship
• Kittson Central def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-17
SW MINNESOTA STATE TOURNEY
• Adrian def. Luverne, 25-15, 25-20
• Adrian def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 17-25, 15-13
• Cedar Mountain def. Luverne, 25-22, 25-19
• Cedar Mountain def. Windom, 25-21, 18-25, 19-17
• Central Minn. Christian def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-19, 25-8
• Central Minn. Christian def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-22
• Central Minn. Christian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-20, 25-22
• Lakeview def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-23, 25-12
• Lakeview def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 19-25, 25-9, 15-7
• Lakeview def. Murray County Central, 32-30, 24-26, 15-13
• MACCRAY def. Pipestone, 25-16, 25-12
• MACCRAY def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-9, 25-15
• Murray County Central def. Worthington, 25-18, 19-25, 16-14
• Redwood Valley def. MACCRAY, 29-27, 25-20
• Redwood Valley def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-19, 25-23
• Renville County West def. Adrian, 25-14, 37-35
• Renville County West def. Pipestone, 25-14, 25-20
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Worthington, 25-13, 31-29
• Watertown (S.D.) def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-12
• Watertown (S.D.) def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-22, 25-22
• Watertown (S.D.) def. Windom, 25-12, 18-25, 15-4
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Renville County West, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8
• Windom def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-9, 25-21
• Worthington def. Luverne, 25-15, 25-20
TWIN CITIES CHALLENGE
• Belle Plaine def. Burnsville, 25-22, 25-16
• Belle Plaine def. Eastview, 25-20, 25-18
• Belle Plaine def. Owatonna, 25-14, 25-19
• Bethlehem Academy def. Pine River-Backus, 25-13, 22-25, 15-13
• Blake def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-12, 25-23
• Burnsville def. Centennial, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13
• Burnsville def. Rosemount, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11
• Cannon Falls def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9
• Centennial def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23
• Chatfield def. Holy Angels, 12-25, 25-18, 15-12
• Chatfield def. Pine River-Backus, 25-21, 25-10
• Chatfield def. White Bear Lake, 25-21, 25-17
• Chippewa Falls (Wis.) def. Bethlehem Academy, 26-24, 25-22
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Owatonna, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12
• DeLaSalle def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-22
• DeLaSalle def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-14, 25-27, 15-11
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Chippewa Falls (Wis.), 26-24, 25-20
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Pine River-Backus, 25-20, 25-22
• Eastview def. Cannon Falls, 25-13, 25-20
• Eastview def. Centennial, 25-22, 19-25, 15-7
• Forest Lake def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-12, 25-23
• Forest Lake def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 25-23
• Holy Angels def. Chippewa Falls (Wis.), 25-11, 25-16
• Holy Angels def. Jackson County Central, 25-21, 25-17
• Hopkins def. St. Agnes, 25-21, 25-12
• Hopkins def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-20
• Jackson County Central def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-18, 25-23
• Mille Lacs def. Blake, 25-13, 25-20
• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Mille Lacs, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12
• Mpls. Southwest def. Blake, 22-25, 25-20, 16-14
• Mpls. Southwest def. Forest Lake, 27-25, 28-26
• Mpls. Southwest def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-17
• Mpls. Washburn def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-10, 25-12
• Mpls. Washburn def. Mille Lacs, 25-18, 30-28
• Randolph def. Hopkins, 25-21, 25-16
• Randolph def. St. Agnes, 20-25, 29-27, 15-13
• Randolph def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-9, 25-11
• Rosemount def. Cannon Falls, 25-21, 25-23
• Rosemount def. Owatonna, 25-17, 26-24
• St. Agnes def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-8, 25-8
• White Bear Lake def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-16, 25-13
• White Bear Lake def. Jackson County Central, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13
