SATURDAY
ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY
CI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Mankato 8, St. Cloud Area 7
• Maple Grove 13, South Suburban 10
Semifinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 16, Stillwater 0
• NP/TCU/LSU/BP/J 8, Dakota United 2
Consolation final
• Maple Grove 10, Mankato 9
Third place
• Dakota United 12, Stillwater 7
Championship
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville 13, NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 3
PI DIVISION STATE TOURNAMENT
Consolation semifinals
• Maple Grove 12, South Suburban 3
• Mpls. South 6, St. Paul Humboldt 0
Semifinals
• Dakota United 5, Brainerd 4
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 10, Rochester 5
Consolation final
• Maple Grove 7, Mpls. South 1
Third place
• Brainerd 7, Rochester 4
Championship
• Dakota United 5, Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 1
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Farmington 69, Lakeville South 52
• Lakeville North 78, Roch. Century 71
Section 2 • semifinals
• Minnetonka 97, Prior Lake 74
• Shakopee 74, Waconia 51
Section 4 • semifinals
• Cretin-D.H. 79, St. Paul Central 68
• Tartan 72, East Ridge 69
Section 7 • semifinals
• Coon Rapids 82, Anoka 68
• Forest Lake 66, Andover 56
Section 8 • semifinals
• Rogers 96, Moorhead 83
• St. Michael-Albertville 63, Buffalo 51
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron 65, Winona 45
• Stewartville 72, Faribault 42
Section 2 • semifinals
• Mankato East 87, Hutchinson 44
• New Ulm 69, Mankato West 62
Section 3 • semifinals
• Mpls. South 59, South St. Paul 53
• St. Thomas Acad. 82, Mpls. Roosevelt 69
Section 4 • semifinals
• Columbia Hghts. 72, St. Paul Johnson 67
• DeLaSalle 85, Mahtomedi 68
Section 6 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Marg. 91, Richfield 72
• Orono 77, Delano 53
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Cannon Falls 82, Caledonia 81
• Lake City 63, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46
Section 3 • semifinals
• Morris/C-A 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 53
• Jackson Co. Cent. 59, Redwood Valley 46
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Minnehaha Acad. 86, St. Croix Prep 45
• St. Agnes 84, St. Paul Humboldt 56
• St. Croix Lutheran 76, Nova Classical 47
• St. Paul Academy 65, Concordia Acad. 35
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Blake 81, Southwest Christian 66
• Breck 97, Jordan 61
• Holy Family 106, Maranatha Chr. 83
• Mpls. North 83, Rockford 63
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Albany 57, Melrose 50
• Annandale 89, Foley 58
• Osakis 57, Sauk Centre 53
• Specrum 77, Legacy Christian 66
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Esko 84, Marshall 47
• Moose Lake/WR 64, Barnum 63
• Pequot Lakes 70, Pillager 37
• Staples-Motley 59, Crosby-Ironton 49
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• East Grand Forks 78, Barnesville 72
• Park Rapids 67, Hawley 57
• Pelican Rapids 57, Perham 45
• Wadena-DC 82, Dilworth-G-F 71
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Blooming Prairie 74, Kingsland 72
• Goodhue 86, Fillmore Central 66
Section 3 • semifinals
• Cent. Minn. Chr. 72, Minneota 60
• Russell-T-R 64, Hills-BC 54
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Avail Acad. 85, New Life Acad. 61
• CHOF 41, Trinity 39
• Heritage Chr. 80, Higher Ground 75
• West Lutheran 75, Liberty Classical 63
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Browerville 88, Verndale 48
• East Central 57, PACT 51
• Nevis 82, Walker-H-A 50
• Upsala 74, Braham 64
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Ada-Borup 82, Hillcrest Lutheran 62
• Belgrade-B-E 80, Brandon-Evansville 68
• Henning 49, Park Christian 45
• West Central Area 71, Border West 45
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Carlton/Wrenshall 87, Hill City 61
• Cherry 97, North Woods 39
• Fond du Lac Ojibwe 74, Cromwell-Wright 59
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 70, Deer River 67
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Fertile-Beltrami 57, Sacred Heart 54
• Mahnomen-Waubun 84, Cass Lake-Bena 80
• Red Lake 94, Win-E-Mac 88
• Warren-A-O 66, Red Lake County 65
hockey • BOYS
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Edina 2, Chanhassen 1
Third place
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Grand Rapids 3
Consolation final
• Centennial 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Hermantown 1
Third place
• Warroad 4, Mahtomedi 1
Consolation final
• Orono 1, Northfield 0