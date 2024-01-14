SATURDAY
basketball • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical 91, LILA 71
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Dassel-Cokato 68, Howard Lake-W-W 49
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong 75, Bloom. Jefferson 64
• Austin 68, Northfield 59
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 72, Alexandria 45
• Big Lake 74, Bemidji 68
• Cherry 89, Blake 72
• Duluth East 74, Woodbury 57
• East Ridge 68, Onalaska (Wis.) 57
• Hope Academy 67, West Lutheran 62
• Legacy Christian 79, Hawley 63
• Mahtomedi 55, Burnsville 52
• Minnehaha Acad. 74, St. Cloud Tech 68
• Minnetonka 84, Brainerd 74
• Mound Westonka 80, St. Francis 70
• Mpls. North 85, Cooper 75
• Mpls. South 89, Park of C.G. 68
• Mpls. Washburn 73, Holy Family 41
• North Branch 86, Rock Ridge 78
• Osseo 57, Minneapolis Southwest 56
• Roseville 79, St. Paul Highland Park 58
• St. Paul Central 97, Bayfield (Wis.) 42
• Waconia 80, Eastview 68
• Winona 86, Red Wing 77
MINNESOTA
• Crosby-Ironton 86, Two Harbors 65
• Duluth Denfeld 64, Grand Rapids 56
• Fairmont 51, Rochester Lourdes 30
• Fertile-Beltrami 61, Nevis 58
• Henning 63, Ada-Borup 61, OT
• Hermantown 90, Hibbing 73
• Moorhead 105, Sauk Rapids-Rice 103
• Northland 76, Ely 38
• Owatonna 73, Eau Claire Memorial (Wis.) 71
• Park Christian 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 45
• Red Lake 87, Fond du Lac 79
• Rochester Century 56, Rochester Mayo 37
• Rochester John Marshall 71, Faribault 53
• Sleepy Eye 71, Cleveland 41
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 79, Madelia 50
• Superior (Wis.) 68, Proctor 35
• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Sebeka 35
basketball • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Dassel-Cokato 67, Howard Lake-W-W 21
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 72, St. Paul Humboldt 29
• Benilde-St. Marg. 74, Stewartville 48
• CHOF 57, Minneapolis Edison 12
• Cooper 72, Minneapolis North 46
• Minnetonka 82, DeLaSalle 57
• St. Peter 81, Mahtomedi 80, OT
• Wayzata 58, Roseville 56
• White Bear Lake 61, Spring Lake Park 45
• Willmar 59, Mound Westonka 24
• Winona 86, Red Wing 77
• Woodbury 49, Duluth East 40
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd 50, Detroit Lakes 47
• Byron 70, New Ulm 67
• East Grand Forks 83, Warroad 43
• Hermantown 72, Crookston 40
• International Falls 72, Two Harbors 57
• Lake Crystal-WM 57, Mankato Loyola 21
• New London-Spicer 84, Crosby-Ironton 60
• Park Christian 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 45
• Perham 67, Holdingford 57
• Red Lake 73, Fond du Lac 56
• Rochester Lourdes 62, Fairmont 39
• Rochester John Marshall 67, Faribault 45
• Rochester Mayo 81, Rochester Century 47
• Rock Ridge 84, Thief River Falls 44
Tri-City United 68, Medford 19
• Wadena-Deer Creek 80, Sebeka 35
• Winona Cotter 74, Hayfield 68
hockey • BOYS
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 6, St. Michael-Alb. 0
• Edina 3, Buffalo 2
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 11, Simley 1
• Mahtomedi 3, Hastings 2
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 7, Chaska 0
• New Prague 5, Waconia 4, OT
• St. Louis Park 3, Orono 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 6, Totino-Grace 1
• Centennial 5, Blaine 1
• Elk River/Zimm. 7, Champlin Park 2
• Spring Lake Park 7, Anoka 3
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 4, Lakeville North 2
• Eastview 3, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2
• Shakopee 10, Farmington 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Forest Lake 5, Roseville 3
• Park of C.G. 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
• Stillwater 7, East Ridge 0
• White Bear Lake 4, Woodbury 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 1, Red Wing 0
• Alexandria 4, Holy Angels 3
• Coon Rapids 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3
• Detroit Lakes 4, Princeton 1
• Irondale 3, Hopkins 2
• Lake of the Woods 8, St. Paul Johnson 1
• Minnetonka 6, Duluth East 3
• Northfield 4, Owatonna 3
• River Falls (Wis.) 3, St. Paul Academy 2
• Rock Ridge 6, Mound Westonka 2
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 1, Northern Edge 0
• Two Rivers 4, Rochester Lourdes 1
MINNESOTA
• Bagley/Fosston 4, Breckenridge 1
• Faribault 3, Windom 2
• Moorhead 4, Grand Rapids 2
• Proctor 4, Little Falls 1
• Rochester Century/JM 5, Rochester Mayo 0
hockey • GIRLS
LAKE
• Edina 7, Buffalo 0
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 10, New Prague 0
• Bloom. Jefferson 2, Chaska/Chan. 0
• Holy Angels 5, Orono 4
• Minneapolis 6, Waconia 2
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 7, Eastview 2
• Lakeville North 7, Eagan 1
• Lakeville South 1, Rosemount 0
• Shakopee 3, Farmington 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Cretin-D.H. 0
• Stillwater 5, Mounds View/Irondale 0
• White Bear Lake 4, East Ridge 2
• Woodbury 7, Park of Cottage Grove 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 6, Hill-Murray 2
• Centennial/SpLP 6, Prior Lake 0
• Cloquet/E/C 5, Northern Tier 2
• Delano/Rockford 10, Visitation 0
• Gentry Acad. 6, Fargo North (N.D.) 0
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Elk River 1
• Hastings 1, Blaine 0
• Mankato East 6, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1
• Maple Grove 3, Holy Family 0
• North Shore 6, Princeton/BL/B 0
• North Wright Co. 3, Blake 2, OT
• Northfield 7, Owatonna 3
• Proctor/Hermantown 2, Breck 1
• St. Cloud 5, Anoka 2
MINNESOTA
• Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Northern Lakes 2
• Prairie Centre 4, International Falls 2
• Rochester Century/JM 3, Winona 0
• Warroad 2, Fergus Falls 1
nordic skiing • BOYS
LOPPET INVITATIONAL
At Theodore Wirth Park
• St. Louis Park 333, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 325, Eden Prairie 323, Rogers 313, St. Paul Central 294, Irondale 273, Scott West 272, Edina 261, St. Paul Highland Park 237, Minnetonka 235, Northfield 211, Elk River/Zimmerman 209, Eagan 188, Two Rivers 163, Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eastview 160, Lakeville 160.
Individual winners
• Classic: AJ Back, Rogers, 14:37.56.
• Skate: Cai Hallstrom, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 12:20.74.
• Skate relay: Thomas Shope/Nolan Crump, St. Louis Park, 12:05.43.
nordic skiing • GIRLS
LOPPET INVITATIONAL
At Theodore Wirth Park
• St. Louis Park 340, St. Paul Highland Park 330, Eden Prairie 304, Elk River/Zimmerman 301, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 299, Eastview/Rosemount 295, Edina 288, Minnetonka 262, Irondale 266, Scott West 219, Northfield 212, St. Paul Central 195, Eagan 192, Two Rivers 188, Lakeville 181.
Individual winners
• Classic: Jersey Miller, St. Louis Park, 16:06.02.
• Skate: Hanna Koch, St. Paul Highland Park, 14:10.06.
• Skate relay: Ayelel Meyen/Kaylee Crump, St. Louis Park, 15:27.08.
SWIMMING • boys
SECTION TRUE TEAM
Class 2A • Section 1
• Lakeville South 1113.5, Rochester Mayo 1053, Rochester Century 857, Lakeville North 846.5, New Prague 737, Farmington 629, Owatonna 590
Class 2A • Section 2
• Minnetonka 1634, Chaska/Chanhassen 1334, Prior Lake 1280, Waconia 1176, Shakopee 825, Bloomington Jefferson 673, Burnsville 423, Eden Prairie 49
Class 2A • Section 3
• Eagan 1019, East Ridge 913, Rosemount 688, Two Rivers 628, Park of Cottage Grove 583, Apple Valley 490
Class 2A • Section 4
• Woodbury 929, Mounds View 908, Stillwater 801, St. Paul Central 670, White Bear Lake 497, Roseville 426
Class 2A • Section 5
• Wayzata 1670, Maple Grove 1168, Irondale 1038, Champlin Park 979, Spring Lake Park 739, Armstrong/Cooper 645, Osseo 640.5, Park Center 491.5, Champlin Park 48
Class 2A • Section 6
• Edina 1103, Hopkins 687, Mpls. South/Washburn/Roosevelt 619, St. Paul Highland Park 597, St. Louis Park 534, Cretin-Derham Hall 511
Class 2A • Section 7
• Duluth 1346.5, Andover 1267, Centennial 1237.5, Anoka 972, Blaine 835, Forest Lake 768, Coon Rapids 739, Cambridge-Isanti 527
Class 2A • Section 8
• Brainerd 1300, Elk River 1193, Sartell-St. Stephen 1146, St. Michael-Albertville 967, Buffalo/Maple Lake 944, Sauk Rapids-Rice 833, Moorhead 783, St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 535
Class 1A • Section 1
• Northfield 1322, Mankato East 987.5, Winona 925, Simley 837, Faribault 571.5, Austin 563, Mankato West 546
Class 1A • Section 2
• Orono 965, Breck/Blake 964, Benilde-St. Margaret's 744, St. Anthony 667, Bloomington Kennedy 367.5, Mound Westonka 259.5
Class 1A • Section 3
• Delano/Watertown-Mayer 1322, Monticello 1203, Hutchinson 1162.5, Montevideo 1040, Princeton 836.5, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 808, St. Cloud Apollo 667, Willmar 644
Class 1A • Section 4
• St. Thomas Academy 558, North St. Paul 238, Fridley 227
Class 1A • Section 5
• Melrose/Sauk Centre 1290, Alexandria 1194, Fergus Falls 963, Detroit Lakes 909, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 448, Park Rapids 410, Thief River Falls 298
Class 1A • Section 6
• Grand Rapids 1433.5, Mesabi East 977.5, Rock Ridge 751, International Falls 604, Proctor 581, Chisholm 424
wrestling
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE INVITE
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 156, St. Thomas Academy 149, Lake City 114, Eau Claire North (Wis.) 111, La Crosse Logan (Wis.) 74, Wabasha-Kellogg 54, Winona 38, La Crescent 24.