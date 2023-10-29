saturday
FOOTBALL
CLASS 5A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Northfield 24, New Prague 21
• Owatonna 33, Roch. John Marshall 7
Section 2 • semifinals
• Chanhassen 36, Waconia 6
• Mankato West 17, Chaska 6
Section 3 • semifinals
• Bloom. Jefferson 17, Apple Valley 13
• St. Thomas Academy 47, Two Rivers 14
Section 4 • semifinals
• Cretin-D.H. 49, St. Paul Central 17
• Mahtomedi 47, Tartan 14
Section 5 • semifinals
• Armstrong 63, St. Louis Park 12
• Cooper 47, Washburn 26
Section 6 • semifinals
• Monticello 28, Spring Lake Park 24
• Rogers 25, Park Center 0
Section 7 • semifinals
• Andover 84, Cambridge-Isanti 28
• Elk River 38, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 39, Bemidji 0
• Brainerd 42, Moorhead 21
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Byron 21, Winona 17
• Kasson-Mantorville 35, Faribault 0
Section 2 • semifinals
• Hutchinson 52, New Ulm 14
• Marshall 21, Willmar 7
Section 3 • semifinals
• Chisago Lakes 31, Simley 7
• Hill-Murray 51, St. Paul Johnson 0
Section 4 • semifinals
• St. Anthony 13, Mpls. Henry 6
• Totino-Grace 46, Fridley 19
Section 5 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Marg. 65, Mpls. South 0
• Holy Angels 45, DeLaSalle 8
Section 6 • semifinals
• Delano 31, Mound Westonka 13
• Orono 37, Providence Academy 15
Section 7 • semifinals
• Hermantown 10, Duluth Denfeld 6
• North Branch 28, Grand Rapids 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Becker 45, Princeton 6
• Rocori 30, Detroit Lakes 28
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Roch. Lourdes 38, La Crescent 14
• Stewartville 42, Lake City 14
Section 2 • semifinals
• Dassel-Cokato 27, Rockford 14
• Litchfield 47, Glencoe-Silver Lake 16
Section 3 • semifinals
• Fairmont 32, Luverne 0
• Waseca 21, Jordan 7
Section 4 • semifinals
• Holy Family 35, St. Croix Lutheran 28
• Mpls. North 41, Breck 0
Section 5 • semifinals
• Annandale 48, St. Cloud Cathedral 8
• Foley 49, Mora 14
Section 6 • semifinals
• Albany 28, Montevideo 0
• New London-Spicer 48, Sauk Centre 14
Section 7 semifinals
• Esko 56, Pierz 8
• Pequot Lakes 21, Two Harbors 15, OT
Section 8 semifinals
• Dilworth-G-F 21, East Grand Forks 7
• Morris/C-A 32, Perham 8
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • semifinals
• Maple River 21, Blue Earth Area 0
• Triton 40, St Clair-Loyola 16
Section 3 semifinals
• Jackson Co. Central 55, Minn. Valley Luth. 13
• Redwood Valley 49, Windom 20
Section 4 • semifinals
• Cannon Falls 52, Norwood YA 30
• St. Agnes 42, Randolph 6
Section 5 semifinals
• Eden Valley-Watkins 52, Royalton 6
• Holdingford 34, Kimball 26
Section 6 semifinals
• Osakis 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
• Staples-Motley 24, Pillager 14
Section 7 semifinals
• Barnum 41, Aitkin 0
• Moose Lake/WR 28, Mesabi East 14
Section 8 semifinals
• Barnesville 48, Frazee 0
• Pelican Rapids 50, Park Rapids 21
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Fillmore Central 24, Goodhue 17
• Kenyon-Wana. 22, Bethlehem Acad. 18
Section 2 • semifinals
• Lester Prairie 22, Gibbon-F-W 0
• Mayer Lutheran 42, United So. Central 0
Section 3 • semifinals
• Sleepy Eye 40, Adrian 16
• Springfield 50, Tracy-M-B 14
Section 4 semifinals
• Belgrade-B-E 60, Atwater-C-GC 8
• Upsala-Swanville 24, Browerville/EV 14
Section 5 semifinals
• BOLD 40, Dawson-Boyd 7
• Minneota 39, Canby 6
Section 6 semifinals
• New York Mills 26, Breckenridge 18
• Parkers Prairie 47, Lake Park-Aud. 22
Section 7 semifinals
• Braham 43, Mille Lacs 0
• Deer River 34, Chisholm 0
Section 8 semifinals
• Ada-Borup West 38, Red Lake County 15
• Mahnomen-Waubun 11, Polk Co. West 8
9-MAN
Section 1 semifinals
• Kingsland 45, Houston 28
• Spring Grove 27, Le Roy-Ostrander 20
Section 2 semifinals
• Cedar Mountain 32, New Ulm Cath. 14
• Red Rock Central 20, Renville Co. West 6
Section 3 semifinals
• Edgerton 56, Mtn. Lake Area 16
• Hills-BC 28, Alden-Conger/G-E 0
Section 4 semifinals
• Border West 14, Underwood 6
• Ottertail Central 52, Hancock 24
Section 5 semifinals
• Nevis 53, Verndale 8
• Ogilvie 44, Cromwell 14
Section 6 semifinals
• Clearbrook-Gonvick 28, Park Christian 6
• Fertile-Beltrami 50, Blackduck 18
Section 7 semifinals
• Cherry 52, Littlefork-Big Falls 12
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 40, Cook County 0
Section 8 semifinals
• Goodridge/G-G 37, Win-E-Mac 12
• Stephen-Argyle 32, Kittson Central 26
SWIMMING • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 487, Johnson/Como Park 391, Highland Park/SPA 389, Humboldt/Washington 268, Harding 28
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Edina def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23
• Mpls. Southwest def. Bloom. Jefferson, 3-1
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Bemidji def. St. Michael-Albertville, 27-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-11
• Moorhead def. Buffalo, 25-17, 25-15, 28-26
• Rogers def. Elk River, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
• Sartell def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Concordia Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-18, 25-19, 25-11
• Minnehaha Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
• Nova Classical def. St. Paul Academy, 25-16, 25-19, 25-12
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18