CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

MCAA

At Bassett Creek Park

• Heritage Christian 15, Spectrum 72, Parnassus Prep 94, North Lakes 120, Eagle Ridge 121, United Christian 125, Legacy Christian 157. Medalist (5k): Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian, 15:42.0.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

MCAA

At Bassett Creek Park

• Heritage Christian 35, Eagle Ridge 58, Spectrum 66, Parnassus Prep 82, United Christian 108. Medalist (5k): Hope Beck, Spectrum, 19:05.

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Fridley 20, North St. Paul 16

• Mpls. Henry 35, Columbia Heights 0

MINNESOTA

• Sleepy Eye 32, Windom 18

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 semifinals

• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Woodbury 4, East Ridge 0

Section 6 semifinals

• Mpls. Washburn 5, Hopkins 0

• Wayzata 6, Armstrong 0

CLASS 2A

Section 3 semifinals

• Hill-Murray 2, St. Thomas Academy 1

• Holy Angels 2, St. Paul Highland Park 0

Section 5 semifinals

• Blake 2, Benilde-St. Marg. 1

• DeLaSalle 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

Section 6 semifinals

• Monticello 4, Delano 1

Section 8 semifinals

• St. Cloud Apollo 4, Alexandria 2

• St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 semifinals

• St. Charles/L-A 4, Roch. Lourdes 3, SO

• Winona Cotter 4, Stewartville 1

Section 2 semifinals

• Pine Island/Z-M 6, Fairmont 0

• Tri-City United 4, SW Minn. Chr. 3, OT

Section 3 semifinals

• Minnehaha Acad, 3, Hiawatha Coll. 0

• St. Paul Academy 3, St. Agnes 0

Section 4 semifinals

• Mounds Park Acad. 1, Hmong Acad. 0

• St. Paul Wash. 2, St. Croix Prep 1, OT

Section 5 semifinals

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 5, Hope Academy 2

• Maranatha Chr. 3, Avail Academy 0

Section 6 semifinals

• Breck 2, Providence Academy 0

• Holy Family 3, SW Christian 2

Section 7 semifinals

• Duluth Marshall 5, Spectrum 1

• PACT 2, Legacy Christian 1

Section 8 semifinals

• Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Pelican Rapids 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • semifinals

• White Bear Lake 1, Stillwater 0

• Woodbury 1, East Ridge 0, OT

Section 6 • semifinals

• Rogers 1, Hopkins 0

• Wayzata 2, Mpls. Southwest 1, SO

Section 8 • semifinals

• Buffalo 1, Brainerd 0, OT

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Elk River 2

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • semifinals

• Hill-Murray 3, South St. Paul 0

• Holy Angels 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Section 5 • semifinals

• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Mpls. South 0

• Blake 1, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • semifinals

• Roch. Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 0

• St. Charles 3, Dover-Eyota 0

Section 2 • semifinals

• Pine Island/Z-M 5, Albert Lea 1

• Stewartville 3, Fairmont 2

Section 3 • semifinals

• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St. Croix Luth. 1

• St. Paul Academy 2, Visitation 0

Section 4 • semifinals

• Concordia Acad. 3, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• St. Croix Prep 6, St. Agnes 0

Section 5 • semifinals

• Breck 5, Heritage Christian 3

• Providence Acad. 8, Maranatha/WL 1

Section 8 • semifinals

• East Grand Forks 3, Crookston 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Albany 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

TRUE TEAM SECTIONS

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Rochester Century 1111, Lakeville North 1095.5, Rochester Mayo 1027, New Prague 1011, Farmington 915.5, Owatonna 504.5, Rochester John Marshall 279.5

Section 2

• Minnetonka 930, Edina 856, Chanhassen 532, Waconia 412, Eden Prairie 366, Shakopee 45

Section 3

• Rosemount 907, Hastings 802, Two Rivers 746, Park of C.G. 490, Burnsville 7

Section 4

• Stillwater 1133, East Ridge 997.5, Woodbury 952, Mounds View 742.5, White Bear Lake 446, Roseville 53

Section 6

• Armstrong 861, Hopkins 841.5, Mpls. Southwest 836.5, St. Louis Park 694.5, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 570.5, St. Paul Central 566

Section 7

• Anoka 1363, Blaine 1318.5, Duluth East 1242, Andoer 1056.5, Forest Lake 1011, Centennial 829.5, Cambridge-Isanti 574, Coon Rapids 366.5

Section 8

• Sartell-St. Stephen 1407.5, Elk River 1194, Brainerd 1166.5, Moorhead 955.5, St. Michael-Albertville 912, Sauk Rapids-Rice 857.5, Buffalo 817, Rogers 563

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Northfield 1473.5, Mankato West 1262, Mankato East 1197, Winona/Winona Cotter 1104.5, Austin 912, St. Peter 862, Faribault 555, Tri-City United 421

Section 2

• Breck 1042, Benilde-St. Margaret's 850, Blake 807, St. Anthony 774, Bloomington Kennedy 562, Fridley 221

Section 3

• Orono 1958.5, Delano 1948.5, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1613.5, Hutchinson 1388.5, Willmar 1125, Dassel-Cokato 1102.5, Litchfield 814, Montevideo 729, Marshall 709.5, Watertown-Mayer 425

Section 4

• Visitation 1074, Cretin-Derham Hall 996, Mahtomedi 952, Simley 601, Mounds Park Academy 472, South St. Paul 177

Section 5

• Monticello 1689, Foley 1355, Chisago Lakes 1144.5, Becker 953, Princeton 89, Big Lake 605, Ogilvie/Mora 437.5, LILA 322

Section 6

• Melrose 1768, Sauk Centre 1418.5, St. Cloud Tech 1348.5, Rocori 1226, Albany 848, Little Falls 778, Holdingford 739, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep 713, St. Cloud Apollo 652

Section 7

• Rock Ridge 2196, Mesabi East 1801, Proctor 1763.5, Hibbing 1651, Grand Rapids 1572, Cloquet-E-C 1551.5, International Falls 1523, NE Range 964.5, Stella Maris Academy 888, Duluth Denfeld 878.5, Two Harbors 719, Chisholm 698

Section 8

• Park Rapids 1641, Fergus Falls 1515, Alexandria 1306.5, Detroit Lakes 1256, Morris/Minnewaska 1103, Perham/New York Mills 904, Thief River Falls 895.5, Fosston/Bagley/Crookston 481, Warroad/Roseau/BGMR 466

VOLLEYBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-7, 25-20, 28-26

APPLE VALLEY TOURNAMENT

Championship semifinals

• Burnsville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-22, 25-18

• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-17

5th-8th semifinals

• Farmington def. Anoka, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12

• Legacy Christian def. Blaine, 25-15, 25-20

9th-12th semifinals

• Centennial def. Albert Lea, 25-21, 25-20

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Winona, 25-19, 25-15

13th-16th Semifinals

• Mpls. Southwest def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-17

• Stewartville def. Grand Meadow, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10

15th place

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-17

13th place

• Mpls. Southwest def. Stewartville, 25-15, 25-17

11th place

• Winona def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-9

Ninth place

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-10

Seventh place

• Anoka def. Blaine, 25-20, 25-22

Fifth place

• Farmington def. Legacy Christian, 20-25, 25-14, 16-14

Third place

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 25-20, 25-19

Championship

• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Burnsville, 25-11, 25-21

TODD BACHMAN INVITATIONAL

At Lakeville North

• Caledonia def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 25-10

• Caledonia def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 27-25, 25-19

• Champlin Park def. Eagan, 25-18, 25-21

• East Ridge def. Champlin Park, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10

• Lakeville South def. Marshall, 25-23, 25-16

• Marshall def. Lakeville North, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13

• Moorhead def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-22

• New Prague def. Eagan, 25-22, 25-19

• Northfield def. Lakeville North, 25-14, 25-16

• Prior Lake def. Caledonia, 25-11, 25-11

• Rochester Century def. Jackson County Central, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9

• Rochester Mayo def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 14-25, 25-23, 15-10

• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-20, 25-21

BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S TOURNEY

Gold Pool

• Benilde-St Margaret's def. Holy Family, 25-21, 25-20

• Benilde-St Margaret's def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8

• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 25-19, 25-18

Bronze Pool

• Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 28-26

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mahtomedi, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 25-21

Silver Pool

• Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-18

• Holy Angels def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-17

• Hutchinson def. DeLaSalle, 25-22, 25-23

Pool 1

• Benilde-St Margaret's def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 25-13

• Benilde-St Margaret's def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 12-25, 15-10

• DeLaSalle def. Mahtomedi, 27-25, 18-25, 15-13

Pool 2

• Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13

• Holy Family def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-21

• Holy Family def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 22-25, 15-7

Pool 3

• Hutchinson def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-14, 25-19

• New Life Academy def. Hutchinson, 25-15, 25-18 • New Life Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-19, 25-11

BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNEY

• Andover def. Nova Classical, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12

• Andover def. Park of C.G., 20-25, 25-14, 15-12

• Big Lake def. Bloomington Jefferson, 10-25, 25-21, 15-8

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mounds Park Academy, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-20

• Forest Lake def. Coon Rapids, 25-6, 25-11

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-18

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-21, 25-14

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-18

• Jordan def. New Ulm, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11

• Mound Westonka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 18-25, 15-10

• Mound Westonka def. Woodbury, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Mounds Park Academy def. New Ulm, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10

• Nova Classical def. Minneapolis South, 25-13, 25-16

• Park of C.G. def. Minneapolis South, 25-21, 25-10

• Sibley East def. New Ulm, 25-23, 25-20

• Spring Lake Park def. Big Lake, 25-14, 25-15

• Spring Lake Park def. Sibley East, 23-25, 25-22, 19-17

• Woodbury def. Coon Rapids, 25-17, 14-25, 15-10

BROOKLYN CENTER TOURNAMENT

Pool A

• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-21

• Minneapolis Henry vs. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 22-25

• Minneapolis Henry vs. North Lakes Academy, 22-25, 25-21

• PACT def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 26-24

• PACT def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-9

• PACT def. North Lakes Academy, 25-7, 25-6

• PACT def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-12, 25-19

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 25-11

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-22, 25-5

• St. Paul Humboldt def. North Lakes Academy, 25-15, 25-16

Pool B

• Eagle Ridge def. Heritage Christian, 27-26, 25-19

• Eagle Ridge def. Minneapolis Edison, 26-24, 25-20

• Eagle Ridge def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-14

• Heritage Christian def. LILA, 25-14, 25-16

• LILA def. Eagle Ridge, 25-20, 19-25

• Minneapolis Edison def. LILA, 25-14, 25-16

• Minneapolis Edison def. Trinity, 25-13, 25-13

• Trinity def. Heritage Christian, 25-20, 25-20

Championship

• PACT def. Eagle Ridge, 18-25, 25-12, 15-12

Third place

• St. Paul Humboldt def. Mpls. Edison, 25-19, 25-13

Fifth place

• Trinity def. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 25-18

Seventh place

• Heritage Christian def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10

Ninth place

• LILA def. North Lakes Academy, 25-17, 25-16

FERTILE-BELTRAMI INVITE

• BGMR def. Red Lake Falls, 25-5, 25-15

• BGMR def. Sacred Heart, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 27-25, 25-23

• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 16-25

• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern Freeze, 17-25, 25-22

• Northern Freeze def. Fertile-Beltrami, 13-25, 25-11

• Red Lake Falls def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-9

• Sacred Heart def. BGMR, 27-25, 25-13

• Sacred Heart def. Northern Freeze, 25-20, 25-13

• Sacred Heart def. Red Lake Falls, 25-20, 27-29, 25-17

• Stephen-Argyle def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-18, 20-25

• Stephen-Argyle def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-13, 25-14

• Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-21, 25-16

GOODHUE TOURNAMENT

• Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-18

• Alden-Conger def. Spring Grove, 25-23, 21-25

• Chatfield def. Alden-Conger, 25-10, 25-20

• Chatfield def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-18

• Chatfield def. Medford, 25-14, 25-14

• Chatfield def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-21

• Goodhue def. Houston, 25-16, 25-20

• Goodhue def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-12

• Hayfield def. Medford, 25-17, 25-15

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Goodhue, 25-19, 25-21

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Houston, 25-11, 25-18

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Randolph, 25-22, 20-25

• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-15, 17-25

• Medford def. Alden-Conger, 16-25, 25-20

• Randolph def. Houston, 25-22, 25-12

• Rushford-Peterson def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-23

• Rushford-Peterson def. Houston, 25-16, 25-23

• Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18

• Spring Grove def. Hayfield, 25-18, 25-15

• Spring Grove def. Medford, 26-24, 25-17

IRONDALE TOURNAMENT

• Brainerd def. Irondale, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13

• Brainerd def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19

• Hermantown def. Mankato East, 25-14, 25-9

• Hermantown def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-23

• Irondale def. St. Agnes, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10

• Mankato East def. Maranatha Christian, 25-20, 25-23

• Maranatha Christian def. Hermantown, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11

• Maranatha Christian def. Minnehaha Academy, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7

• Minnehaha Academy def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-20

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Brainerd, 27-25, 26-24

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Irondale, 17-25, 25-21, 15-3

• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-11

Seventh place

• Mankato East def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-14

Fifth place

• Minnehaha Academy def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-16

Third place

• Hermantown def. Brainerd, 25-20, 25-19

Championship

• Maranatha Christian def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14

MOUNDS VIEW INVITATIONAL

• Hopkins def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-13

• Norwood Young America def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10

• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-10

• White Bear Lake def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-20