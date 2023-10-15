CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
MCAA
At Bassett Creek Park
• Heritage Christian 15, Spectrum 72, Parnassus Prep 94, North Lakes 120, Eagle Ridge 121, United Christian 125, Legacy Christian 157. Medalist (5k): Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian, 15:42.0.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
MCAA
At Bassett Creek Park
• Heritage Christian 35, Eagle Ridge 58, Spectrum 66, Parnassus Prep 82, United Christian 108. Medalist (5k): Hope Beck, Spectrum, 19:05.
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Fridley 20, North St. Paul 16
• Mpls. Henry 35, Columbia Heights 0
MINNESOTA
• Sleepy Eye 32, Windom 18
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 semifinals
• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• Woodbury 4, East Ridge 0
Section 6 semifinals
• Mpls. Washburn 5, Hopkins 0
• Wayzata 6, Armstrong 0
CLASS 2A
Section 3 semifinals
• Hill-Murray 2, St. Thomas Academy 1
• Holy Angels 2, St. Paul Highland Park 0
Section 5 semifinals
• Blake 2, Benilde-St. Marg. 1
• DeLaSalle 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
Section 6 semifinals
• Monticello 4, Delano 1
Section 8 semifinals
• St. Cloud Apollo 4, Alexandria 2
• St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 semifinals
• St. Charles/L-A 4, Roch. Lourdes 3, SO
• Winona Cotter 4, Stewartville 1
Section 2 semifinals
• Pine Island/Z-M 6, Fairmont 0
• Tri-City United 4, SW Minn. Chr. 3, OT
Section 3 semifinals
• Minnehaha Acad, 3, Hiawatha Coll. 0
• St. Paul Academy 3, St. Agnes 0
Section 4 semifinals
• Mounds Park Acad. 1, Hmong Acad. 0
• St. Paul Wash. 2, St. Croix Prep 1, OT
Section 5 semifinals
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 5, Hope Academy 2
• Maranatha Chr. 3, Avail Academy 0
Section 6 semifinals
• Breck 2, Providence Academy 0
• Holy Family 3, SW Christian 2
Section 7 semifinals
• Duluth Marshall 5, Spectrum 1
• PACT 2, Legacy Christian 1
Section 8 semifinals
• Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Pelican Rapids 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • semifinals
• White Bear Lake 1, Stillwater 0
• Woodbury 1, East Ridge 0, OT
Section 6 • semifinals
• Rogers 1, Hopkins 0
• Wayzata 2, Mpls. Southwest 1, SO
Section 8 • semifinals
• Buffalo 1, Brainerd 0, OT
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Elk River 2
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Hill-Murray 3, South St. Paul 0
• Holy Angels 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Section 5 • semifinals
• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Mpls. South 0
• Blake 1, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • semifinals
• Roch. Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 0
• St. Charles 3, Dover-Eyota 0
Section 2 • semifinals
• Pine Island/Z-M 5, Albert Lea 1
• Stewartville 3, Fairmont 2
Section 3 • semifinals
• Minnehaha Acad. 4, St. Croix Luth. 1
• St. Paul Academy 2, Visitation 0
Section 4 • semifinals
• Concordia Acad. 3, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• St. Croix Prep 6, St. Agnes 0
Section 5 • semifinals
• Breck 5, Heritage Christian 3
• Providence Acad. 8, Maranatha/WL 1
Section 8 • semifinals
• East Grand Forks 3, Crookston 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 1, Albany 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
TRUE TEAM SECTIONS
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Rochester Century 1111, Lakeville North 1095.5, Rochester Mayo 1027, New Prague 1011, Farmington 915.5, Owatonna 504.5, Rochester John Marshall 279.5
Section 2
• Minnetonka 930, Edina 856, Chanhassen 532, Waconia 412, Eden Prairie 366, Shakopee 45
Section 3
• Rosemount 907, Hastings 802, Two Rivers 746, Park of C.G. 490, Burnsville 7
Section 4
• Stillwater 1133, East Ridge 997.5, Woodbury 952, Mounds View 742.5, White Bear Lake 446, Roseville 53
Section 6
• Armstrong 861, Hopkins 841.5, Mpls. Southwest 836.5, St. Louis Park 694.5, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 570.5, St. Paul Central 566
Section 7
• Anoka 1363, Blaine 1318.5, Duluth East 1242, Andoer 1056.5, Forest Lake 1011, Centennial 829.5, Cambridge-Isanti 574, Coon Rapids 366.5
Section 8
• Sartell-St. Stephen 1407.5, Elk River 1194, Brainerd 1166.5, Moorhead 955.5, St. Michael-Albertville 912, Sauk Rapids-Rice 857.5, Buffalo 817, Rogers 563
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Northfield 1473.5, Mankato West 1262, Mankato East 1197, Winona/Winona Cotter 1104.5, Austin 912, St. Peter 862, Faribault 555, Tri-City United 421
Section 2
• Breck 1042, Benilde-St. Margaret's 850, Blake 807, St. Anthony 774, Bloomington Kennedy 562, Fridley 221
Section 3
• Orono 1958.5, Delano 1948.5, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1613.5, Hutchinson 1388.5, Willmar 1125, Dassel-Cokato 1102.5, Litchfield 814, Montevideo 729, Marshall 709.5, Watertown-Mayer 425
Section 4
• Visitation 1074, Cretin-Derham Hall 996, Mahtomedi 952, Simley 601, Mounds Park Academy 472, South St. Paul 177
Section 5
• Monticello 1689, Foley 1355, Chisago Lakes 1144.5, Becker 953, Princeton 89, Big Lake 605, Ogilvie/Mora 437.5, LILA 322
Section 6
• Melrose 1768, Sauk Centre 1418.5, St. Cloud Tech 1348.5, Rocori 1226, Albany 848, Little Falls 778, Holdingford 739, St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John's Prep 713, St. Cloud Apollo 652
Section 7
• Rock Ridge 2196, Mesabi East 1801, Proctor 1763.5, Hibbing 1651, Grand Rapids 1572, Cloquet-E-C 1551.5, International Falls 1523, NE Range 964.5, Stella Maris Academy 888, Duluth Denfeld 878.5, Two Harbors 719, Chisholm 698
Section 8
• Park Rapids 1641, Fergus Falls 1515, Alexandria 1306.5, Detroit Lakes 1256, Morris/Minnewaska 1103, Perham/New York Mills 904, Thief River Falls 895.5, Fosston/Bagley/Crookston 481, Warroad/Roseau/BGMR 466
VOLLEYBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-7, 25-20, 28-26
APPLE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Championship semifinals
• Burnsville def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-22, 25-18
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Apple Valley, 25-15, 25-17
5th-8th semifinals
• Farmington def. Anoka, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12
• Legacy Christian def. Blaine, 25-15, 25-20
9th-12th semifinals
• Centennial def. Albert Lea, 25-21, 25-20
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Winona, 25-19, 25-15
13th-16th Semifinals
• Mpls. Southwest def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-17
• Stewartville def. Grand Meadow, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10
15th place
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Grand Meadow, 25-17, 25-17
13th place
• Mpls. Southwest def. Stewartville, 25-15, 25-17
11th place
• Winona def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-9
Ninth place
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Centennial, 25-19, 25-10
Seventh place
• Anoka def. Blaine, 25-20, 25-22
Fifth place
• Farmington def. Legacy Christian, 20-25, 25-14, 16-14
Third place
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 25-20, 25-19
Championship
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Burnsville, 25-11, 25-21
TODD BACHMAN INVITATIONAL
At Lakeville North
• Caledonia def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 25-10
• Caledonia def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 27-25, 25-19
• Champlin Park def. Eagan, 25-18, 25-21
• East Ridge def. Champlin Park, 19-25, 25-15, 15-10
• Lakeville South def. Marshall, 25-23, 25-16
• Marshall def. Lakeville North, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13
• Moorhead def. Eden Prairie, 25-19, 25-22
• New Prague def. Eagan, 25-22, 25-19
• Northfield def. Lakeville North, 25-14, 25-16
• Prior Lake def. Caledonia, 25-11, 25-11
• Rochester Century def. Jackson County Central, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9
• Rochester Mayo def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.), 14-25, 25-23, 15-10
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-20, 25-21
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S TOURNEY
Gold Pool
• Benilde-St Margaret's def. Holy Family, 25-21, 25-20
• Benilde-St Margaret's def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 24-26, 15-8
• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 25-19, 25-18
Bronze Pool
• Mahtomedi def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 28-26
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mahtomedi, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-20, 25-21
Silver Pool
• Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-16, 25-18
• Holy Angels def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-17
• Hutchinson def. DeLaSalle, 25-22, 25-23
Pool 1
• Benilde-St Margaret's def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 25-13
• Benilde-St Margaret's def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 12-25, 15-10
• DeLaSalle def. Mahtomedi, 27-25, 18-25, 15-13
Pool 2
• Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13
• Holy Family def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-21
• Holy Family def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 22-25, 15-7
Pool 3
• Hutchinson def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-14, 25-19
• New Life Academy def. Hutchinson, 25-15, 25-18 • New Life Academy def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-19, 25-11
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON TOURNEY
• Andover def. Nova Classical, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12
• Andover def. Park of C.G., 20-25, 25-14, 15-12
• Big Lake def. Bloomington Jefferson, 10-25, 25-21, 15-8
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mounds Park Academy, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Sibley East, 25-16, 25-20
• Forest Lake def. Coon Rapids, 25-6, 25-11
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Jordan, 25-18, 25-18
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-21, 25-14
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-18
• Jordan def. New Ulm, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11
• Mound Westonka def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 18-25, 15-10
• Mound Westonka def. Woodbury, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Mounds Park Academy def. New Ulm, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10
• Nova Classical def. Minneapolis South, 25-13, 25-16
• Park of C.G. def. Minneapolis South, 25-21, 25-10
• Sibley East def. New Ulm, 25-23, 25-20
• Spring Lake Park def. Big Lake, 25-14, 25-15
• Spring Lake Park def. Sibley East, 23-25, 25-22, 19-17
• Woodbury def. Coon Rapids, 25-17, 14-25, 15-10
BROOKLYN CENTER TOURNAMENT
Pool A
• Brooklyn Center def. North Lakes Academy, 25-20, 25-21
• Minneapolis Henry vs. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 22-25
• Minneapolis Henry vs. North Lakes Academy, 22-25, 25-21
• PACT def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 26-24
• PACT def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-8, 25-9
• PACT def. North Lakes Academy, 25-7, 25-6
• PACT def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-12, 25-19
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Brooklyn Center, 25-18, 25-11
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-22, 25-5
• St. Paul Humboldt def. North Lakes Academy, 25-15, 25-16
Pool B
• Eagle Ridge def. Heritage Christian, 27-26, 25-19
• Eagle Ridge def. Minneapolis Edison, 26-24, 25-20
• Eagle Ridge def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-14
• Heritage Christian def. LILA, 25-14, 25-16
• LILA def. Eagle Ridge, 25-20, 19-25
• Minneapolis Edison def. LILA, 25-14, 25-16
• Minneapolis Edison def. Trinity, 25-13, 25-13
• Trinity def. Heritage Christian, 25-20, 25-20
Championship
• PACT def. Eagle Ridge, 18-25, 25-12, 15-12
Third place
• St. Paul Humboldt def. Mpls. Edison, 25-19, 25-13
Fifth place
• Trinity def. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 25-18
Seventh place
• Heritage Christian def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-13, 20-25, 15-10
Ninth place
• LILA def. North Lakes Academy, 25-17, 25-16
FERTILE-BELTRAMI INVITE
• BGMR def. Red Lake Falls, 25-5, 25-15
• BGMR def. Sacred Heart, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 27-25, 25-23
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-20, 16-25
• Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Northern Freeze, 17-25, 25-22
• Northern Freeze def. Fertile-Beltrami, 13-25, 25-11
• Red Lake Falls def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-14, 25-9
• Sacred Heart def. BGMR, 27-25, 25-13
• Sacred Heart def. Northern Freeze, 25-20, 25-13
• Sacred Heart def. Red Lake Falls, 25-20, 27-29, 25-17
• Stephen-Argyle def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-18, 20-25
• Stephen-Argyle def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-13, 25-14
• Stephen-Argyle def. Northern Freeze, 25-21, 25-16
GOODHUE TOURNAMENT
• Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-18
• Alden-Conger def. Spring Grove, 25-23, 21-25
• Chatfield def. Alden-Conger, 25-10, 25-20
• Chatfield def. Hayfield, 25-16, 25-18
• Chatfield def. Medford, 25-14, 25-14
• Chatfield def. Spring Grove, 25-15, 25-21
• Goodhue def. Houston, 25-16, 25-20
• Goodhue def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-12
• Hayfield def. Medford, 25-17, 25-15
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Goodhue, 25-19, 25-21
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Houston, 25-11, 25-18
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Randolph, 25-22, 20-25
• LeRoy-Ostrander def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-15, 17-25
• Medford def. Alden-Conger, 16-25, 25-20
• Randolph def. Houston, 25-22, 25-12
• Rushford-Peterson def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-23
• Rushford-Peterson def. Houston, 25-16, 25-23
• Rushford-Peterson def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-18
• Spring Grove def. Hayfield, 25-18, 25-15
• Spring Grove def. Medford, 26-24, 25-17
IRONDALE TOURNAMENT
• Brainerd def. Irondale, 17-25, 25-19, 15-13
• Brainerd def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19
• Hermantown def. Mankato East, 25-14, 25-9
• Hermantown def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-21, 25-23
• Irondale def. St. Agnes, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10
• Mankato East def. Maranatha Christian, 25-20, 25-23
• Maranatha Christian def. Hermantown, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11
• Maranatha Christian def. Minnehaha Academy, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7
• Minnehaha Academy def. Mankato East, 25-23, 25-20
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Brainerd, 27-25, 26-24
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Irondale, 17-25, 25-21, 15-3
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-11
Seventh place
• Mankato East def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-14
Fifth place
• Minnehaha Academy def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-16
Third place
• Hermantown def. Brainerd, 25-20, 25-19
Championship
• Maranatha Christian def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 25-27, 16-14
MOUNDS VIEW INVITATIONAL
• Hopkins def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 26-24, 25-13
• Norwood Young America def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10
• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-18, 25-10
• White Bear Lake def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-15, 25-20