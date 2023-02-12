Fifth-seeded Armstrong/Cooper scored three power-play goals to pull away from fourth-seeded Wayzata in the girls hockey Class 2A, Section 6 quarterfinal round.

Cara Cook and Ruby Monogue scored 19 seconds apart late in the second period to give the Wings a 3-1 lead. Abby Hanson scored her second goal of the game 4:39 into the third period to extend the lead to 4-1.

Hanson got the Wings on the board 2:13 after the Trojans got the game's first goal. Cook scored her second goal of the game with an empty-net tally with :53 left in the game.

Courtney Jacobs got the Trojans on the board first 6:21 into the game. Katherine Ness and Sam Mathe scored in the third period for the Trojans.

Emma Kahl made 25 saves for the Wings.

In other section games:

Class 2A, Section 3 semifinal: Abigail Broz scored 1:03 into overtime to give fourth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall a 3-2 victory over top-seeded Apple Valley. The Raiders got goals from Hope Hadac 2:02 into the third period and Cassandra Coffey with 5:31 left to send the game to overtime. Molly Hentges and Marie Moran scored in the second period to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead after two. Grace Kemp made 21 saves for the Raiders and Taylor Cozy had 25 for the Eagles.

Class 2A, Section 7 semifinal: Allie LeClaire, Reanna Smith and Mercury Bischoff scored to give third-seeded Grand Rapids/Greenway a 3-0 win over second-seeded Blaine. Hailey Hansen made 40 saves for the Bengals … Madison Brown scored two goals to lead top-seeded Andover past fifth-seeded Elk River/Zimmerman 4-1. Maya Engler and Cailin Mumm also scored for the Huskies. Karen Balabon scored a goal and Abby Huselid made 46 saves for the Elks.

Class 1A, Section 5 quarterfinal: Celia Midtbo scored 45 seconds into overtime to give fourth-seeded Minneapolis a 4-3 victory over fifth-seeded Breck. Kaiva Pelecis, Elsie Lawless and Savannah Forrest scored a goal each and Ali Fider had 29 saves for Minneapolis. Torrin Luoma scored two goals, Taylor Berman had one and Sarah Peterson had 32 saves for the Mustangs … Kali Schmidt and Macy Rasmussen had two goals each to lead second-seeded Orono past seventh-seeded Pine City. Zoe Lopez, Maddy Kimbrel and Grace Beckett scored a goal each and Celia Dahl made seven saves for the Spartans. Sophia Olson made 45 saves for the Dragons.

Boys hockey

White Bear Lake 3, Stillwater 2 (OT): Brady Borgestad scored 4:28 into overtime to give the Bears the victory over the visiting Ponies. Ty Tuccitto sent the game to overtime for the Ponies with 7 seconds left in regulation. Grady Gallatin and Jack Stanius scored 4:20 apart in the first period to give the Bears a 2-0 lead. Daniel Roeske got the Ponies on the board with 4:07 left in the second period. Leo Gabriel made 26 saves for the Bears and Tomas Anderson had 34 for the Ponies.

Forest Lake 4, Woodbury 3: Eric Knies made 39 saves to lead the Rangers past the visiting Royals. Mason Johnsen scored two goals, including the game-winner with 5:37 left in the game, for the Rangers. Wyatt Salness also scored two goals for the Rangers. Ethan Hansen, Matthew Tarlton and Joey Moeller scored a goal each and Kam Carlson made 31 saves for the Royals.

Rosemount 6, Centennial 4: Christian Garrity scored five goals to lead the Irish past the host Cougars. Cadyn Campbell had five assists, Jake toll had a goal and three assists, Caden Hegarty had three assists and Tristan Fischer had 25 saves for the Irish. Harper Searles had two goals and two assists, Peyton Blair and Drake Ramirez had a goal and two assists each and Easton Cody had 27 saves for the Cougars.

Girls basketball

DeLaSalle 75, Totino-Grace 69 (OT): Aneisha Scott scored 20 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 6 Islanders past the host Eagles. Jordan Johnson had 15 points for the Islanders. Chloe Nuss led the Eagles with 29 points and Maria Radabaugh had 15.

Stillwater 64, Holy Angels 55: The Class 4A, No. 9 Ponies had four players score in double figures to defeat the host Class 3A, No. 7 Stars. Elise Dieterle led the Ponies with 16 points, Liana Buckhalton had 13, Lexi Karlen had 12 and Amy Thompson had 11. Jenna Buer led the Stars with 20 points, Celia Lind had 13 and Kaylee Caron had 11.

Boys basketball

Minnetonka 69, Shakopee 63: Ibrahim El-amin scored 29 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 6 Skippers past the host Class 4A, No. 10 Sabers. Jordan Cain had 10 points for the Skippers. Jalen Langsy led the Sabers with 22 points and Termaine Fulton had 16.

Minneapolis Edison 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 73: Micah Young scored 27 points to lead the Tommies past the visiting Wolves. Deidrick Taylor had 20 points and Legend Wright had 18 for the Tommies. Kam'Ron Solomon scored 17 points to lead the Wolves, Jessye Lewis and Travonte Sumpter had 14 each and Romelle Bell had 10.

Bloomington Kennedy 71, Two Rivers 69: The Eagles overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the host Warriors. Tajon Pearson led the Eagles with 20 points, Jeremiah Bartick had 18 and Rayzjon Walker had 15. Thomas Lutz led the Warriors with 21 points, Keeshuan Powell had 18 and Carson Christiansen had 13.