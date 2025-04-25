Saturday's NBA games: Cavaliers-Heat, Thunder-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Clippers and Rockets-Warriors

Oklahoma City has a chance to secure its spot in Round 2. Cleveland and the Los Angeles Clippers can get to the doorstep of the second round. And the Houston-Golden State winner is going to have control of their matchup.
Those are the headlines going into a quadruple-header of NBA playoff games on Saturday: Oklahoma City can sweep its series with a win at Memphis, Cleveland can take a 3-0 lead over Miami, the Clippers will aim for a 3-1 edge when it plays host to Memphis and the nightcap is a Rockets-Warriors matchup in San Francisco with those teams tied at a game apiece.
And there are some injury worries, particularly for Memphis and Golden State. Grizzlies guard Ja Morant took a bad fall that knocked him out of Game 3 against Oklahoma City with a bruised hip — and helped contribute to the Thunder rallying from a 29-point deficit — while Warriors forward Jimmy Butler also is dealing with the aftereffects of a fall that knocked him out of Game 2 in Houston.
''I never want to see anybody get hurt. I hope he's OK,'' Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said of Morant. ''You want everybody to be at full strength. He's a great competitor. He was playing great. Obviously, that had something to do with the game as well. It'd be wrong of me not to acknowledge that.''
The Thunder, since relocating to Oklahoma City, were 0-95 in games where they trailed by at least 27 points — until Thursday.
''Never surprised. Always impressed," Daigneault said. "They just feel an unbelievable responsibility to one another.''
Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat
When/Where to Watch: Game 3, 1 p.m. EDT (TNT)