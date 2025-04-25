Saturday's NBA games: Cavaliers-Heat, Thunder-Grizzlies, Nuggets-Clippers and Rockets-Warriors

What to Know: Golden State forward Jimmy Butler's injury status is the big question going into Game 3. And if he plays, can he be effective? The Warriors still have the upper hand in the series after getting a split of Games 1 and 2 in Houston and now come home to Chase Center — where they are 16-4 in playoff and play-in games. The Rockets are only 2-8 in that building, the third-worst record among Western Conference teams, ahead of only Utah (2-9) and Portland (1-9). Houston has to love what it has done defensively so far in the series, holding the Warriors to 95 and 94 points in the first two matches. That's a clear trend, with the Warriors being held under 100 points in five of their last six games against the Rockets. The combined numbers from those games: Rockets 582, Warriors 579, and each team going 3-3.