Game recap

Offensive MVP

Tanner Morgan, Gophers

The fifth-year senior quarterback completed 11 of 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown, recovering nicely from a first-half interception that Wisconsin returned for a touchdown. Morgan averaged 18.1 yards on is completion.

Defensive MVP

Justin Walley, Gophers

This honor likely should be shared by the entire defense, but Walley, a true freshman, made the game-changing interception on Wisconsin's first possession of the second half, outdueling Kendric Pryor for the ball and setting up the Gophers' first touchdown.

By the numbers

47 Rushing yards, on 17 carries, for Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen. Entering the game, Allen had been averaging 7.59 yards per carry. He averaged 2.8 on Saturday.

2.9 Average yards gained on third down by Wisconsin, compared with 5.8 by the Gophers.

14 Game-high tackles for Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal, including eight solo stops.