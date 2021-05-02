GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-winner in overtime, his second goal in as many games, and assisted on the goal that forced overtime.

2. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman delivered the game-tying goal and assisted on the Wild's other goal in the third period.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Third-period goals by the Wild to extend the game to overtime.

11 Points for Fiala over his past seven games.

28 Saves for Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen in his third straight victory.

Sarah McLellan