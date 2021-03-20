GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center assisted on three goals.
2. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The winger had a goal and two assists.
3. Philipp Grubauer, Avalanche: The goalie picked up an assist during his 31-save shutout.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Goals given up by the Wild, a season high.
7 Points for the Avalanche's top line of MacKinnon, Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.
97 Shots by Colorado in the two-game series.
sarah mclellan
