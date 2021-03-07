GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Conor Garland, Coyotes: The winger scored the game-deciding goal and added an assist.

2. Tyler Pitlick, Coyotes: The Centennial and Minnesota State Mankato product had two goals among his game-high seven shots on net.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger recorded his second goal in as many games.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power-play goal for the Coyotes in four opportunities.

5 Consecutive goals by Arizona to overcome a two-goal deficit.

17 Consecutive scoreless power plays for the Wild.

SARAH MCLELLAN