Game recap

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had three points, tying his career high, and scored the game-winning goal for the second straight game.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie assisted on two goals.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: He scored his first goal of the season and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Successful power play for the Wild in two opportunities.

6 Goals for Fiala over his past seven games.

11 Points for Kaprizov, most among NHL rookies.

Sarah McLellan