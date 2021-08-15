Game recap
Impact player
Kenta Maeda, Twins
On a night when eight Twins drove in runs, Maeda's run prevention — six shutout innings, no Rays player reached second base — stood out.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 RBI by Jake Cave, his first since April 24, 59 plate appearances ago.
12 Leadoff home runs by Max Kepler, fourth-most in Twins history behind Brian Dozier (28), Jacque Jones (20) and Chuck Knoblauch (14).
$1.25 million Bonuses earned by Maeda on Saturday.
ON DECK
Lefthander Charlie Barnes makes his third career start as the Twins try to win their third straight series against a first-place team.
PHIL MILLER
