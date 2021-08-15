Game recap

Impact player

Kenta Maeda, Twins

On a night when eight Twins drove in runs, Maeda's run prevention — six shutout innings, no Rays player reached second base — stood out.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 RBI by Jake Cave, his first since April 24, 59 plate appearances ago.

12 Leadoff home runs by Max Kepler, fourth-most in Twins history behind Brian Dozier (28), Jacque Jones (20) and Chuck Knoblauch (14).

$1.25 million Bonuses earned by Maeda on Saturday.

ON DECK

Lefthander Charlie Barnes makes his third career start as the Twins try to win their third straight series against a first-place team.

PHIL MILLER