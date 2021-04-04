GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

Struck out 12, let only two balls leave the infield and left after six innings without surrendering a hit.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Hits by either team through six innings, first time that's happened since the Giants' Jake Peavy faced the Mets' Jacob deGrom on Aug. 2, 2014.

ON DECK

Michael Pineda, who has never pitched in Milwaukee during his 10-year career, makes his 2021 debut against Adrian Houser in the series finale.

PHIL MILLER