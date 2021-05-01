GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Danny Duffy, Kansas City
The lefthanded starter lasted seven innings and gave up two hits. He's 4-1, and three of those games were scoreless.
BY THE NUMBERS
425 Nelson Cruz's career home run total after a 439-footer in the eighth inning, giving him sole possession of the 52nd spot on MLB's all-time list.
12 Consecutive batters Duffy retired in the second through fifth innings.
18 Record for home runs by an opposing player at Target Field, belonging to KC's Salvador Perez, who homered in the third inning.
ON DECK
A couple of 2-2 pitchers with vastly different ERAs will go at it Sunday: the Royals' Brad Keller (2-2, 9.00) and the Twins' Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.04)
Megan Ryan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
McDavid scores, Smith has 29 saves as Oilers beat Flames 4-1
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
Sports
Bogdanovic scores 34 as Jazz rally to beat Raptors 106-102
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 34 points — including six 3-pointers — to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Sports
Denver moves into 3rd in West with 110-104 win over Clippers
Denver is missing some key pieces to its backcourt. As long as the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., they remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Sports
Walsh, Trout power Angels to 10-5 win over Mariners
Jared Walsh homered in consecutive innings, Mike Trout hit his 28th long ball in Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Mariners 10-5 on Saturday night.
Sports
Saints release the roster for first Class AAA season
The Twins, who are considered to have one of the top 12 minor league systems by many publications, will showcase a lot of talent at CHS Field in St. Paul.