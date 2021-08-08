GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kyle Tucker, Houston

The right fielder went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Times the Twins have had four hits or fewer in a game.

50 Career home runs for Houston's Yordan Alvarez.

102 Pitches thrown by Michael Pineda, a season high.

ON DECK

The Twins and Astros will complete their four-game series with Kenta Maeda facing Lance McCullers Jr.

La VELLE E. NEAL III