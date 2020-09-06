GAME 41 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

Turned a 3-1 deficit into a tie score with a 414-foot home run in the seventh inning and an RBI single in the ninth.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Consecutive Tigers retired by Kenta Maeda, who allowed only one ball to reach the outfield in that span.

$555,554 Bonuses earned by Maeda for a number-of-starts and total-innings incentive clauses.

2 Consecutive final-inning rallies by the Twins to beat Detroit.

ON DECK

Rich Hill, 40, faces rookie Casey Mize, 23, in the fourth game of a five-game series.

PHIL MILLER