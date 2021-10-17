SATURDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
MCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Bassett Creek Park
• Heritage Christian 17, Spectrum 53, Legacy Christian 97, Eagle Ridge 98, North Lakes 111. Medalist (5K): Thomas Avra, Heritage Christian, 16:48.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
MCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Bassett Creek Park
• Spectrum 28, Heritage Christian 43, Eagle Ridge 82, Legacy Christian 91, North Lakes 116. Medalist (5K): Hannah Boese, Spectrum, 19:15.
FOOTBALL
TWIN CITY
Red
• Columbia Heights 46, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
MINNESOTA
• Edgerton/E. 34, Granada-H-EC/Truman 20
Columbia Heights 46, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
Columbia Heights 12 14 13 7 - 46
Minneapolis Roosevelt 0 0 0 0 - 0
CH-Hinsz 40 pass from Rockwell (pass failed)
CH-Hinsz 9 pass from Rockwell (pass failed)
CH-Oates 29 interception return (pass failed)
CH-Alvarez 27 pass from Rockwell (Hackett run)
CH-Hackett 2 run (run failed)
CH-Wilson 15 run (Carpio kick)
CH-Hardrict 4 run (Carpio kick)
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Stillwater 0, St. Paul Central 0, OT
(Stillwater won shootout, 5-4)
• Woodbury 1, East Ridge 0
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Mpls. Southwest 2, St. Louis Park 0
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Hill-Murray 6, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Mahtomedi 2, Columbia Heights 0
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Blake 1, DeLaSalle 0
• Orono 1, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Monticllo 4, St. Francis 0
• Princeton 3, Zimmerman 0
• Rockford/HL-W-W 4, Becker 1
• Willmar 13, Big Lake 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Dover-Eyota 1, LaCrescent-Hokah 0
• Rochester Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 0
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Fairmont 1, St. Peter 0
• Pine Island/Z-M 3, Mankato Loyola 2
Section 3 • Semifinals
• St. Paul Academy 2, Hiawatha Collegiate 0
• St. Paul Humboldt 4, Trinity 0
Section 4 • Semifinals
• St. Croix Prep 10, St. Paul Johnson 1
• St. Paul Washington 2, St. Anthony 1, OT
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 6, Hope Academy 0
• Metro College Prep 3, Maranatha 0
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Providence Academy 1, Holy Family 0
• SW Christian 4, Breck 3
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Duluth Marshall 2, Spectrum 0
• Proctor 4, Legacy Christian 0
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Pelican Rapids 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Minnewaska Area 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0
• White Bear Lake 3, East Ridge 2, OT
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Hopkins 4, St. Louis Park 0
• Wayzata 3, Mpls. Washburn 0
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Elk River 3, Bemidji 1
• Rogers 1, Buffalo 0
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • Semifinals
• Mahtomedi 5, Chisago Lakes 0
• Totino-Grace 0, Hill-Murray 0, OT
(Totino-Grace won shootout, 8-7)
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 4, Blake 0
• Orono 4, Delano 0
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Alexandria 2, Detroit Lakes 0
• Little Falls 3, East Grand Forks 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Dover-Eyota 1, St. Charles/L-A 0
• Winona Cotter 5, LaCrescent-Hokah 0
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Fairmont 4, Stewartville 1
• Rochester Lourdes 5, Pine Island/Z-M 0
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Minnehaha Acad. 3, St. Paul Acad. 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 4, Trinity 1
Section 4 • Semifinals
• St. Anthony 11, St. Agnes 0
• St. Croix Prep 2, Mounds Park Academy 0
Section 5 • Semifinals
• Breck 5, Fridley 0
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 0, Maranatha/WL 0, OT (Cristo Rey Jesuit won shootout)
Section 6 • Semifinals
• Holy Family 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, OT
• SW Christian 8, Heritage Christian 0
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Legacy Christian 1, Esko 0, OT
• Proctor 2, Duluth Marshall 1
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Fergus Falls 2, Crookston 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, St. John's Prep 2
SWIMMING • GIRLS
TRUE TEAM
CLASS 2A
Section 2
• Minnetonka 505.5, Edina 388, Eden Prairie 273.5
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Mankato West 1587, New Prague 1403, St. Peter 1262, Mankato East 1260, Austin 1155, Red Wing 1121, Winona 1108, Faribault 537, Tri-City United 388
Section 2
• Breck 1,027, Blake 963, Benilde-St. Margaret's 913, St. Anthony 667, Bloomington Kennedy 536, Fridley 286
Section 3
• Orono 1688, Delano 1518, Waconia 1424.5, Hutchinson 1412, Willmar 969, Marshall 911, Dassel-Cokato 742, Litchfield 647.5, Montevideo 502
Section 4
• Visitation 2154.5, Mahtomedi 1842, Cretin-Durham Hall 1624, Two Rivers 1552, Chisago Lakes 1152, Simley 1088, Hill-Murray 957, South St Paul 596, LILA 384.5, MPA/SCPA 311
Section 5
• Monticello 1609, St. Cloud Cathedral/SJP 1434, Foley 1377.5, St. Cloud Tech 1279, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1241.5, Becker 1004, Big Lake and Princeton 659, Ogilvie/Mora 626
Section 6
• Alexandria 1201, Albany 1052, Rocori 1012.5, Melrose 997, Sauk Centre 780, Morris/Minnewaska 561.5, St. Cloud Apollo 344
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 1990, Mesabi East 1826.5, Hibbing 1563.5, Rock Ridge 1562.5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1543, Proctor-Hermantown 1460.5, International Falls 1030, Two Harbors 904, Duluth Denfeld 807, NE Range/Ely 800, Chisholm 679
Section 8
• Park Rapids 1390.5, Detroit Lakes 1305, Fergus Falls 1254, Perham/New York Mills 900, Thief River Falls 890.5, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush 776, Fosston-Bagley 531, Crookston 488
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 7 • Championship
• Elk River 7, Pequot Lakes 0
VOLLEYBALL
APPLE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Championship bracket • Semifinals
• Blaine def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13
• Mpls. Southwest def. Anoka, 26-24, 25-14
Fifth-place pool
• Burnsville def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-23
• Burnsville def. Grand Meadow, 25-19, 25-19
• Grand Meadow def. Albert Lea, 25-15, 25-13
Eighth-place pool
• Farmington def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-16, 17-25, 15-13
• Legacy Christian def. Farmington, 21-25, 25-14, 15-9
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Legacy Christian, 23-25, 27-25, 15-9
Eleventh-place bracket • Semifinals
• Apple Valley def. Avail Academy, 25-16, 25-11, 15-13
• Centennial def. Winona, 25-16, 25-10
Thirteenth place
• Avail Academy def. Winona, 25-21, 25-15
Eleventh place
• Centennial def. Apple Valley, 25-13, 25-18
Third place
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-20
Championship
• Blaine def. Mpls. Southwest, 25-21, 25-16
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET'S INVITATIONAL
Pool A
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Holy Family, 25-22, 25-18
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 25-16
• New Life Academy def. Holy Family, 26-24, 25-22
Pool B
• Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-16
• Holy Angels def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 25-23
• St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-12
Pool C
• DeLaSalle def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. DeLaSalle, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13
Gold pool
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Holy Angels, 25-18, 25-23
• Benilde-St. Margaret's def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-20, 25-12
• Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14
Silver pool
• DeLaSalle def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19
• St. Paul Highland Park def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-11
• St. Paul Highland Park def. New Life Academy, 12-25, 25-15, 15-7
Bronze pool
• Holy Family def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16
• Mahtomedi def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13
• Mahtomedi def. Holy Family, 25-23, 25-22
BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL
Quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-21, 25-19
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Mound Westonka, 25-11, 25-21
• Roseville def. Coon Rapids, 25-15, 25-14
• Spring Lake Park def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11
Semifinals
• Belle Plaine def. Spring Lake Park, 25-17, 25-9
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-16
Third place
• Roseville def. Spring Lake Park, 25-16, 25-13
Championship
• Belle Plaine def. Bloomington Jefferson, 26-24, 25-17
EASTVIEW INVITATIONAL
Championship bracket • Semifinals
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Rosemount, 25-14, 25-21
• Minneota def. Shakopee, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8
Consolation semifinals
• Concordia Academy def. Eastview, 25-17, 25-12
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Greenway, 25-17, 25-22
Ninth-place bracket • Semifinals
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Orono, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12
• Norwood Young America def. Esko, 25-17, 26-24
Consolation semifinals
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-12
• Duluth East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10
Fifteenth place
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. LeSueur-Henderson, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14
Thirteenth place
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Duluth East, 26-24, 25-21
Eleventh place
• Orono def. Esko, 25-23, 25-15
Ninth place
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Norwood Young America, 25-13, 25-14
Seventh place
• Eastview def. Greenway, 25-19, 25-20
Fifth place
• Concordia Academy def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-16, 25-15
Third place
• Shakopee def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-14
Championship
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Minneota, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13
IRONDALE INVITATIONAL
Fifth place
• White Bear Lake def. Waseca, 25-22, 25-18
Third place
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-17, 25-19
Championship
• Irondale def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10
LAKEVILLE NORTH INVITATIONAL
Gold bracket • Semifinals
• Eden Prairie def. Lakeville North, 25-21, 25-23
• Marshall def. East Ridge, 25-18, 25-22
Silver bracket • Semifinals
• Northfield def. Lakeville South, 25-17, 25-20
• Prior Lake def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-22
Bronze bracket • Semifinals
• Jackson County Central def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-19
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. New Prague, 25-13, 25-13
Varsity bracket • Semifinals
• Rochester Mayo def. Hill-Murray, 25-8, 25-15
• Stewartville def. Caledonia, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11
Fifteenth place
• Caledonia def. Hill-Murray, 26-24, 25-16
Thirteenth place
• Stewartville def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-20
Eleventh place
• New Prague def. Rochester Century, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11
Ninth place
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 23-25, 25-22, 15-10
Seventh place
• Moorhead def. Lakeville South, 28-26, 25-20
Fifth place
• Prior Lake def. Northfield, 25-17, 15-25, 15-10
Third place
• Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-21, 16-25, 17-15
Championship
• Marshall def. Eden Prairie, 24-26, 29-27, 15-13
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE INVITATIONAL
Championship bracket • Quarterfinals
• River Falls (Wis.) def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-13
• Rogers def. Southwest Christian, 25-13, 25-23
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Maple Grove, 25-18, 25-22
• Wayzata def. Woodbury, 25-17, 22-25, 15-4
Semifinals
• St. Michael-Albertville def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-10, 25-20
• Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-12, 15-25, 15-7
Consolation semifinals
• Southwest Christian def. Woodbury, 25-22, 25-14
• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-17, 25-9
Ninth-place bracket • Quarterfinals
• Byron def. Willmar, 25-23, 17-25, 15-10
• Canby def. Pequot Lakes, 26-24, 25-17
• Monticello def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 29-27, 25-23
• Mounds View def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-23
Semifinals
• Byron def. Monticello, 22-25, 25-14, 15-3
• Mounds View def. Canby, 26-24, 14-25, 15-6
Consolation semifinals
• Pequot Lakes def. Buffalo, 19-25, 25-9, 15-9
• Willmar def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-17, 25-16
Thirty-first place
• St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-13, 25-15
Twenty-ninth place
• Rockford def. Andover, 25-20, 25-12
Twenty-seventh place
• North St. Paul def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-18, 25-16
Twenty-fifth place
• Bemidji def. Spectrum, 25-14, 25-17
Twenty-third place
• Waconia def. Rocori, 25-13, 25-12
Twenty-first place
• Minnetonka def. Hermantown, 25-14, 25-14
Ninteenth place
• Stillwater def. Forest Lake, 25-23, 25-22
Seventeenth place
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Grand Rapids, 28-26, 22-25, 15-11
Fifteenth place
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Buffalo, 25-21, 25-23
Thirteenth place
• Willmar def. Pequot Lakes, 26-24, 25-22
Eleventh place
• Canby def. Monticello, 25-23, 25-18
Ninth place
• Byron def. Moounds View, 25-17, 25-15
Seventh place
• Woodbury def. Elk River, 25-22, 25-19
Fifth place
• Southwest Christian def. Maple Grove, 25-22, 25-15
Third place
• Rogers def. River Falls (Wis.), 25-17, 25-18
Championship
• Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-12